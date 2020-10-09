Google will alert you to any sound that may pose a danger at home

Surely it has happened to you on occasion, that you love listening to music in the living room, sitting on that super comfortable sofa, with good headphones on your ears, at full volume, and closing your eyes to enjoy the most but … no it’s possible. Because Then young children and at that time isolating themselves from the world can become a serious danger. So Google, which is in everything, has thought the best way to give us a hand in those circumstances.

The idea that has occurred to you is none other than make one of the accessibility applications in your Android operating system more useful. It is an Instant Transcription that was originally intended for people who have some type of hearing impairment and who need to use the microphone of their smartphone to know what is said in a conversation. Now, thanks to an update that they have just published, this app will allow us to receive alerts of noises that occur at home and that may pose a potential threat or alarm situation.

The phone listens while you enjoy

So going back to the example of music on the couch, with headphones on, what this Instant Transcription app would do is detect a sound at home that can be considered as the prelude to a dangerous situation and warn us so that we act as soon as possible. And exactly what kind of sounds is it capable of detecting? Well, all those that we can imagine that pose a risk to someone’s health or the physical integrity of our home: potential fires and presence of smoke, baby screams or cries, the doorbell or landline, sudden blows, the barking of our dogs, alarm sirens, appliances that are requiring our attention, such as the washing machine, the dishwasher, etc., and even water running on the floor due to a bathtub that has overflowed.

New Google Home Alarms. Google

As you can see, the range of possibilities is quite wide and allows us to neglect until an alert arrives on the mobile phone or, if we have a smart watch, a warning on the wearable’s own screen, which will be much more direct and effective than the smartphone itself. After all, with a vibration on the wrist it will be clear to us that something is happening. ANDThis update has already been released and will reach all devices in the coming days, as it happens with all the updates made by Mountain View.