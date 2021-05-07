google will automatically protect accounts with two step verification

Two-step verification means that a site requires other proof that it is you in addition to your password. This can be done, for example, via an email or a message on your smartphone.

If you already have two-step verification on, Google will send a message to your smartphone when you log in. This way the company checks whether you are actually the person trying to access the account. This form of security is more reliable than just using a password. After all, passwords can leak or be stolen.

It has been possible to use two-step verification for Google accounts for years. Until now, however, you had to activate that function yourself. Google will soon do that automatically with all accounts.

The security settings of your Google account must therefore be correct. This can be checked via Security Checkup .