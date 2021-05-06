google will bundle your viewing, playing and reading content on android tablet

Google is adding a new media overview feature to Android tablets called Entertainment Space. The function bundles all your video apps, among other things.

The overview covers video, games and book apps under the names Watch, Games and Read. The Watch screen shows you content from all of your video apps, including YouTube. Only Netflix does not seem to participate.

This screen also shows the series and films you were watching recently. Finally, you will see all the content that is recommended for you in this place. The design of this screen is very similar to Google TV, the operating system for smart TVs from the tech giant.

All your games and all your books

Games collects different games on a screen, such as the games you were last working on and recommendations from Google’s algorithm. You can also play some games here on a trial basis, without downloading them completely.

The Read screen shows books from your Google Play Books collection. You will also find sample chapters from new books and audiobooks.

Later this year

Entertainment Space will be rolled out “later this year” worldwide to various tablets, including from Lenovo and Sharp. In the United States, it will soon be available on Walmart tablets.

According to Google, the number of Android tablet users has increased by 30 percent last year. With the new feature, the company wants to make it easier to view all your content, without having to open different apps.