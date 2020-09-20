Google will deploy a cable between the US, UK and Spain

98% of international Internet traffic “circulates” through submarine cables. Hence the importance of having countries and territories connected to have the maximum speed along with the maximum number of possible routes. This has attracted the interest of companies like Amazon, Facebook or Google and all of them have been involved in cable deployment projects in recent years.

This is Grace Hopper, the cable that will arrive in Spain

Grace Hopper will be the new Google cable and will run between USA, UK and Spain. This will provide further support for the network hosting Google’s consumer and business products. The new cable joins others already deployed by the Internet giant such as Curie, Dunant and Equiano, to connect remote continents.

This cable will be built and in operation for the year 2022, being one of the first new cables to connect the US and the UK since 2003. Among the benefited services we have Meet, Gmail and Google Cloud. The latter is important since a new Google Cloud region will be created in Madrid thanks to an agreement with Telefónica.

The cable will be equipped with 16 pairs of fibers (32 fibers) and it will be a significant improvement over the cables we currently have between the United States and Europe. The cable will be built by submarine cable provider SubCom and will feature the company’s innovative fiber optic switching, a technology that improves the reliability of global communications.

Google has not given us more details on capacity or speed. The last cable between the United States and Spain was Marea, a project by Microsoft, Facebook and Telefónica (through Telxius). This has a capacity of eight fiber pairs of 20 Tbps each, for a total of 160 Tbps.