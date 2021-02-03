Google will have to pay $ 3.8 million due to pay discrimination

- Advertisement -

The headaches for Google seem to never cease: after the Antitrust cases opened in the United States in January and the threat to shut down the search engine in Australia if it has to pay publishers and their news, the last blow will be a payment of 3.8 million dollars to over 5,500 employees.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the US Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found that the Mountain View giant has underpaid female software engineers and applied biases (i.e. prejudices) towards female and Asian candidates when hiring for engineering positions.

The compliance audit in question therefore concluded that Google will have to pay approx $ 2.6 million in back pay to approximately 5,500 employees and candidates, including $ 1,353,052 in arrears to 2,565 female engineers and $ 1,232,000 in arrears and interests to 1,757 female candidates and 1,219 Asian candidates. Also, the company will have to review its policies and practices regarding the hiring and remuneration of workers.

As if that were not enough, to complete the total of 3.8 million dollars, Google will allocate approximately $ 1,250,000 for wage equity. A spokesperson for the company said: “We believe everyone should be paid based on the work they do, not who they are, and we invest heavily to make our hiring and compensation processes fair and impartial. Over the past eight years, we have conducted an annual internal review of pay equity to identify and resolve any discrepancies. We are delighted to have resolved the issue related to the 2014-2017 audit allegations and remain committed to diversity, equity and to support our employees in a way that allows them to do their jobs better “.

The discontent of Google employees would still be particularly strong, given that at the beginning of January 225 of them created the Alphabet Workers Union, open to all those who work for Alphabet Inc.