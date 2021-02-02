Google will integrate Android into Ford cars that will be marketed in 2023

- Advertisement -

Google will integrate Android and other of their services in Ford cars that they hope to commercialize from 2023. Employees of both companies, united under the name of Team Upshift, participate in this agreement. They will work together for a period of six years, during which time they intend to “drive future innovations”.

Ford cars will run on Android, which means they will include many of the features of the company’s mobile operating system. This particularity will allow Ford to exploit the benefits of the Google Assistant and Google Maps as a navigation system.

In addition to this, the automotive company has indicated that the alliance “may include projects that range from the modernization of its plants through vision AI, the development of new retail experiences when buying a vehicle, the creation of new property offers based on data from connected vehicles and more ”.

Ford to use Google Cloud as cloud provider

The auto company has signaled that it will use Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider. This will allow you to make the most of what this service offers in terms of communications. Indeed, we will see cars with better data connection, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“It means building on a shared vision of providing safer and more efficient connected vehicle experiences by integrating Android and Google services directly into our vehicles,” says Ford.

In addition, this feature will allow customers to receive real-time notifications such as maintenance requests or trade alerts.

This partnership will benefit Lincoln customers

The alliance between Google and Ford will also benefit Lincoln users, who will see the first models with the inclusion of this technology by 2023. Even third-party developers will be able to create even more applications “for an improved and more personalized ownership experience.” .

Ford, a company that generally focused on the product first, has decided to join the tech boom and give service the same importance as the manufacturing process.

