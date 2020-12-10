Tech News

Google will investigate the reason for the dismissal of a former employee of the company

By Brian Adam
0
8
Google 1.jpg
Google 1.jpg

Must Read

Apps

These are the best apps of the year in the Samsung Galaxy Store

Brian Adam - 0
Those who have an application store do not have a treasure, but they do have an opportunity to select the best apps...
Read more
Tech News

Google will investigate the reason for the dismissal of a former employee of the company

Brian Adam - 0
Google will investigate reason dismissal of a former employee who worked in the artificial intelligence area of ​​the Montain View company. In fact,...
Read more
Facebook

Google Chrome and the incredible trick to change the mouse cursor for Harry Potter

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to have Baby Yoda, Mario Bros, Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Garlfield, an anime, a turtleneck, among other characters? Well, there is...
Read more
Apps

The best social networks for artists and art lovers

Brian Adam - 0
Although there are social networks like Pinterest, Instagram or Facebook where numerous photos, videos and other artistic content are published, these platforms are very...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google will investigate reason dismissal of a former employee who worked in the artificial intelligence area of ​​the Montain View company.

In fact, CEO Sundar Pichai apologized for how the company had handled the employee’s departure. He also accepted responsibility for the matter and promised to work to regain the trust of his employees. In this regard, the CEO added:

“I heard the reaction to Dr. Gebru’s departure loud and clear: it cast doubt and led some in our community to question his place on Google.”

Google fires one more employee

Dr. Gebru, co-director of Google’s Ethical Artificial Intelligence Team, stated that the Montain View company had fired him and that he had not resigned as many believed.

Gebru had asked Google for permission to include the company name in a document for publication purposes. However, the company did not grant it, claiming that the article “did not meet its publication standards.”

Gebru had apparently threatened to resign, but never did so formally. However, the company ended up firing him. His departure has generated controversy within the company and concern in Pichai, who sent a memorandum stressing that he would assess the circumstances of the dismissal. After all, this employee was a valuable piece within the organization, since he worked in the AI ​​area.

As is well known, this is not the first dismissal that Google has executed and that is considered unfair or illegal. A few days ago we commented that the technology giant violated the privacy of its employees before firing them. Reason for which she is accused by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Undoubtedly, in recent months the company has found it difficult internally with its human resources. Now, the big question that remains is, where was the company known for offering comfort to its employees?

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

These are the best apps of the year in the Samsung Galaxy Store

Brian Adam - 0
Those who have an application store do not have a treasure, but they do have an opportunity to select the best apps...
Read more
Facebook

Google Chrome and the incredible trick to change the mouse cursor for Harry Potter

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to have Baby Yoda, Mario Bros, Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Garlfield, an anime, a turtleneck, among other characters? Well, there is...
Read more
Apps

The best social networks for artists and art lovers

Brian Adam - 0
Although there are social networks like Pinterest, Instagram or Facebook where numerous photos, videos and other artistic content are published, these platforms are very...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©