Google will investigate the reason for the dismissal of a former employee of the company

Google will investigate reason dismissal of a former employee who worked in the artificial intelligence area of ​​the Montain View company.

In fact, CEO Sundar Pichai apologized for how the company had handled the employee’s departure. He also accepted responsibility for the matter and promised to work to regain the trust of his employees. In this regard, the CEO added:

“I heard the reaction to Dr. Gebru’s departure loud and clear: it cast doubt and led some in our community to question his place on Google.”

Google fires one more employee

Dr. Gebru, co-director of Google’s Ethical Artificial Intelligence Team, stated that the Montain View company had fired him and that he had not resigned as many believed.

Gebru had asked Google for permission to include the company name in a document for publication purposes. However, the company did not grant it, claiming that the article “did not meet its publication standards.”

Gebru had apparently threatened to resign, but never did so formally. However, the company ended up firing him. His departure has generated controversy within the company and concern in Pichai, who sent a memorandum stressing that he would assess the circumstances of the dismissal. After all, this employee was a valuable piece within the organization, since he worked in the AI ​​area.

As is well known, this is not the first dismissal that Google has executed and that is considered unfair or illegal. A few days ago we commented that the technology giant violated the privacy of its employees before firing them. Reason for which she is accused by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Undoubtedly, in recent months the company has found it difficult internally with its human resources. Now, the big question that remains is, where was the company known for offering comfort to its employees?

.