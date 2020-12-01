Google will merge your group conversations from Hangouts with those from Chat

If you remember, there was a time when Google Talk ended up becoming Hangouts in 2013, as a commitment by those from Mountain View to centralize all our communications, thanks to individual chats, group chats, voice calls and even videoconferences, from when nobody remembered them but many apps already offered a way to do them quickly. So some time later it was in no man’s land when Google Duo was launched.

Now Hangouts has the days counted and after the deactivation of some of its services in the last days, this week will begin the transfer of all group conversations that we have active to another Mountain View app: Google Chat. This was announced by the Americans a few hours ago on their official blog, where they offer all the details about this (forced) migration.

Migration and progressive closure of the application

If a few days ago Google already warned that the Hangouts group calls were ending, today we attended a new stroke in the progressive burial of a tool that served very well a few years ago but that has been surpassed, not only by competitors external to those of Mountain VIew, but also by tools such as Google Duo, Google Chat and, of course, Google Meet, which will be the future bet for all corporate and educational video conferences.

Changes in group chats in Google apps. Google

As they already announced earlier this year, Google confirms that “from the first half of 2021” all Hangouts users will have to migrate their content to Google Chat. So “to ensure a smooth transition, we will help you automatically migrate your Hangouts conversations and saved history. These changes further ensure compatibility between classic Hangouts and Chat so that your users’ migration is as seamless as possible. “.

This new feature will allow “when a new member is added to a group conversation, all […] they will see a message announcing it […] The new member will be able to see the entire conversation, even the messages sent before joining, which will allow them to easily catch up. “But of course, that works only for groups already created with Chat, but what about the ones we bring from Hangouts?

Google gets us out of doubt by reminding us that “If you have a group conversation created before December 3, you can easily create an updated conversation with the same people using the option ‘Start a new chat’ in the conversation settings menu. “This way, all the history is saved and the content is migrated without major problems. Remember that this process begins this week.