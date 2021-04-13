web
Google will show a warning if you use your mobile while walking

mobile first 1.jpg
mobile first 1.jpg

Google has started to activate a function in its Android app for the management of Digital Wellbeing that will allow users to receive a warning message when they use their mobile phones while walking. The objective of this new function is to avoid accidents while walking and looking at the mobile screen.

The «Heads Up» function has been activated in the Digital Wellbeing app of Google Pixel mobile users for the moment

The new function that It is called “Heads Up” (or “head up” in Spanish) has been discovered by some users of Google Pixel mobile phones, who have shared screenshots of the new service on Twitter, although it was known that Google had been developing it since last November. However, Google has not officially announced the launch of this new functionality, so it is unknown if it will finally be enabled to all Android phones or when this activation would take place.

At the moment it is only known that it has been activated for some users. According to the screenshots that have been shared on social networks, it is known that the new option can be configured in the “Reduce Interruptions” section of the Digital Wellbeing management app.

When activated, it will cause the mobile phone to show a warning each time it detects that the user is using it while walking. The warning message shows on the screen the drawing of a person walking while looking at the mobile and a stop sign appears in front of him, in addition to the following text: «Monitor your steps with the Heads Up function. If you walk while using your mobile, remember to stay focused on what is around you. Use the mobile with caution. Heads Up is not a substitute for paying attention«.

Raise your head Google

Next, you access a menu that allows you to configure a series of reminders that appear on the screen each time the mobile phone is used while walking. You can also configure the deactivation of reminders and the app asks for permission to activate the physical activity and geolocation controls (the latter is optional).

.

