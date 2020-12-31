Google will show short videos from TikTok and Instagram among its results

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There’s no doubt Google It is the most used search engine in the world. Millions and millions of people come every day to carry out all kinds of searches. Among the results we can find links to news or websites with the content we are looking for, videos, images, videos, articles for sale online, etc.

Well, now Google is testing a new option to show in its search engine and it is none other than to show short videos in search results. Until today, YouTube videos are shown in the video results, but taking into account the great prominence that the short videos from some social networks, the search giant is already trying to include them among its results.

Google will show TikTok and Instagram videos in its results

And it is that the short videos of TikTok and Instagram They are sweeping the world. This has caused that Google has decided to start showing them within the carousel of results that is usually displayed at the top of the search results. In this way, search engine users are given the possibility to access this type of content directly from Google.

Pixabay

This new section where they are shown Suggested Videos from TikTok and Instagram It is found in the General section of the carousel, in the Short videos section. There it is necessary to scroll through the carousel itself until we find the suggested short videos for the search carried out that are shown from both social networks.

As confirmed by a Google spokesperson, the feature is currently in testing for mobile devices, so does not appear in all searches made. It may not even be available to everyone yet, but only to a small group of users.

Either way, this new feature is expected to be available on both mobile devices iOS as Android. Therefore, we could soon find short videos from TikTok and Instagram among the results of our Google searches. By clicking on any of these results, everything indicates that it would take us to the video playback on the web version of the social network and that from there we could return directly to the search results without losing them.

Last September, Google launched a beta version of its own short video format on YouTube, for India only, which allows you to create short videos of up to 15 seconds. A feature that could compete directly with this type of Instagram and TikTok videos, although it will be necessary to wait whether or not it becomes a reality around the world.