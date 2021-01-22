Tech News

Google will shut down the search engine if it has to pay publishers: it happens in Australia

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
A few hours have passed since the news concerning the agreement between Google and the French publishers, which provides that the Mountain View giant pays the latter for the snippets, or the “summaries” of the articles. Despite this, it seems a similar situation could otherwise end in Australia.

In particular, according to what was reported by PCMag, Reuters and The Washington Post, Sundar Pichai’s company warned that may disable its search engine in Australia. This would be the case if a law related to the payment of publishers comes into force regarding the appearance of their articles in the search results. In any case, the law involved does not only refer to Google, but also to Facebook and other realities of the world of the Web. The goal seems to be to make these large companies pay the rights for the use of the contents.

Apparently, the law would require Google and the other companies involved to negotiate payments related to rights relating to content with local entities. In the event that the parties do not find an agreement, the authorities could decide the price. This led the Mountain View company to claim that, should the law become effective, there would be no other solution than to close the service in Australia.

Google’s claims do not bode well for those who proposed the law, given that the search giant could cause problems for Australians by not making its service more accessible. In short, it is definitely about a thorny situation and it is not clear whether an agreement will eventually be found between the parties.

