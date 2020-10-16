Google will soon let you see cars in 3D inside and out from the search engine

Google already knows what it is to use three-dimensional models in the search engine. Without the need to install plugins, without the need to use a specific browser, the Mountain View team has allowed us to see animals during searches, including now extinct animals, but now it seems that the challenge will go one step further. Now it’s time to see cars.

The Google team is already working, and as announced, on the release of a new functionality for its search engine. This time it will consist of using the same technology used previously for animals in three dimensions, but now to show us vehicles. And we are not talking about simple and illustrative models but about complete models: cars on the outside but also on the inside.

Examine cars in detail from the palm of your hand

Augmented reality continues to evolve and Google has determined that it is better to use it inside the phone than outside. So the latest efforts of the North American multinational are focusing on bringing it to its search engine, and after the animals in 3D we will now have vehicles. And it may not take us too long to see them in the browser.

The announcement took place during the ‘Search on’ event of the North Americans in which it was also announced that now Google, with its assistant, can identify songs simply by humming or whistling them. Google services are becoming more powerful and now they will let us see cars in detail without moving from where we are. Just open the browser and search for them.

“When you can’t go to the store to see a product up close, augmented reality can bring you the showroom. If you’re looking for a new car, for example, you’ll soon be able to Google it and see an augmented reality model right in front of you. You can easily see how the car looks in different colors, zoom in to see details like the buttons on the dashboard and also see them with beautiful backgrounds, or in the driveway of your own home. “

Thus, Google takes the path of bringing cars to your home at a time when the pandemic caused by COVID-19 severely restricts our movements. We are waiting for the functionality to be implemented and we can start to see cars from our sofa, from the beach or from the shower. Take out the mobile and go.

Via | 9to5Google