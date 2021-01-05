Google workers form a new union

- Advertisement -

Google workers have formed a union minority. This alliance is known as the Alphabet Workers Union, it is characterized by being very peculiar, since the employees will not have the authority to formally represent the workforce.

This new union is different, because the group of employees does not seek “formal recognition from the National Labor Relations Board”, nor does it win an election, much less negotiate a labor contract with the technology giant.

So what is the goal of the Alphabet Workers Union?

Basically, what the union offers is a window of support for those low- and high-ranking employees within the company. This includes both managers and contract workers. All this, with the intention of advising them to defend their rights before any act of injustice that occurs within the company.

The minority union would collect fees of “one percent of an employee’s cash and stock compensation.” In addition, it has the ability to elect officials and hire paid staff. Similarly, it can “publicly lobby for workers’ goals.”

Why have Google workers created this new association?

In recent years, Google employees have reported cases ranging from sexual harassment by top executives to wrongful termination. Even the workers have refuted some actions that the company has taken. For example, they signed an agreement to halt advances in the development of an AI that the tech giant intended to deliver to the US military.

In this regard, Uni Hasan, Google Cloud engineer and general member of the union’s executive council in a statement to Axios commented:

“I truly believe that we are taking our struggle and uniting it with the struggle of the larger working class in America and around the world. I believe that is what it will take to address the problems facing the world. “

For its part, Google has expressed that it has “always” strived to “create a workplace that provides support and rewards” to its workforce. He adds that they support the labor rights of their employees.

Indeed, more than two hundred Google workers have formed one of the largest alliances registered so far in the area of ​​technology. Will they be able to obtain the changes they want within the company?

