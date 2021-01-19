Google’s ‘app’ for Android experiments with your own web browser

- Advertisement -

Google is a company that tends to make the limits that separate its different services often so diffuse that it is not clear where we are at all times. And that’s the case with its official app in which it is possible to perform many of the tasks that are already assigned (theoretically) to other of its platforms: the virtual assistant, the web browser, etc.

Thus, those from Mountain View have seen it necessary to further tweak the browser part of this Google app for Android and, therefore, are running tests around a much more advanced browser and useful than the one we currently have in our terminals, so that it is not necessary to leave it to consult a web page from a link that we obtain within the application.

At the moment it is in tests

It is not known if behind this movement there will be any evidence that indicates to North Americans that users need a browser within their official application, but without a doubt that is the path they have decided to follow. And this change with which they experience, as reported by some media, has to do above all with a redesign of the interface to make it faster and more accessible.

Browser within the Google ‘app’ for Android. 9to5Google

Thus, the great change that can be perceived in that browser is the bottom bar, where essential controls are located to decide where we are going at all times. With the famous arrows to go to the previous page, or the next, as well as shortcuts to quickly share that URL or the settings, by touching the three vertical points that are seen in the lower right. In all cases, it is a configuration of functions that seems perfect for using the smartphone with one hand.

This new browser would also add functions to enable safe browsing or delete our history and also We can continue visiting pages by launching the one we have open in this Google app to Chrome, with a single touch. Something that reinforces the idea that for Google, any opportunity is good to retain users within its ecosystem, thus avoiding any temptation we may have to end up in a different one. Be that as it may, these changes are still in the testing phase And it will not arrive until the next few weeks, in which those of Mountain View could already have a build almost finished.