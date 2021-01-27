Google’s ‘apps’ in the App Store still do not specify what data they collect

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It was exactly on December 8 when Apple introduced an important element in the information of all the applications available within the App Store, and it is the one that has to do with all the data that they collect and track within our terminal. An extremely useful feature for users because it allows them to decide to what extent they want to feel watched by a developer company.

Facebook, which is the paradigm of the companies that most control what we do with our terminals, has perfectly defined everything that looks at us inside the mobile so, even if it is a lot, the sincerity with which it reminds us is still transparent. Now, if we are going to consult the case of Google, we are going to get an unpleasant surprise.

No trace in most apps

When we are on our way to completing two months since the premiere of this function, Google has barely entered that privacy information in its main applications. You just have to take a walk through the iOS (and iPadOS) App Store to check that Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Photos, Google Drive, Calendar, Documents, Spreadsheets, Google Assistant, Google Meet, Keep, Google Earth , Google Home or Presentations, among others, they do not have any defined point within “Privacy of the app”, as you can see in the two captures that you have just below.

Google Maps and Gmail privacy information.

We have only found one honorable exception, which is Google Translator, which does tell us everything it looks at or collects: location, user content, contact data, search history, identifiers, usage data, diagnostics and other data such as errors and performance, we assume, of the application itself. So we can always think about whether we want to continue using it within our terminal or look for a less invasive alternative.

This absence of information is striking at a time when users are beginning to become aware of the importance of giving your data to giants who later use it to sell extraordinarily personalized advertising, products and services. Hence, soon Apple will incorporate a new tool to their iPhone and iPad that will leave it up to users what they want to share and what they don’t.

Hopefully, anyway, Google updates that information in the coming weeks to get a more approximate idea of ​​all the data that it collects from us in case, at any given moment, we are tempted to do something similar to what happened with WhatsApp and the largest “migration in history” caused by those new usage policies.