Google’s artificial intelligence is already capable of converting websites into videos

Who else who least has ever had to resort to making a presentation, or a video, of some of the products it offers, or the services it has available to send to potential clients who want to hire it. However, not everyone has the necessary tools so in the end we have to settle for carrying a simple text document and little else under our arms.

Google wants to end the limitations that these tools impose on us and is determined to give a hand to those who need any information, contained within a web page, become by magic and artificial intelligence, into a video that later we can share or insert in any other document.

Sit back and enjoy the movie

The idea that Google has come up with is as simple as creating a tool that can read the key elements of a web page, what is important and what is not, for later compose a video where the information that we want to transmit is happening. This utility is already a reality and has a name: URL2Video.

This is how Google plans to convert webs into videos. Google

Behind him lies a work of many months by those of Mountain View where they have consulted all kinds of experts and designers to define exactly what aspects are relevant when making a video of this type, aimed above all at improving communication between professionals and companies with their clients. An algorithm that, according to those responsible, will only ask us for two pieces of information: the maximum duration we want and the aspect ratio of the frame, that is, if 4: 3, 16: 9, etc.

In any case, the purpose of this URL2Video is not to create a closed video that we cannot modify, the other way around, the algorithm will do the hardest work but let us put the icing on it. For example, choosing the colors that will predominate, or the general style of the design if we want some kind of extra complement that can always be added. If you have generated a video in Google Photos you will know what we mean since we can let you do it all, or fine-tune your decisions with our own.

At the moment These videos will focus on the messages and graphic elements that appear on our website, but in future updates they already include the inclusion of music and voice tracks, in case we want to voice over some parts to get a much more precise and personalized message.