Google’s doodle urges users to plant trees

Today marks Earth Day and Google has not overlooked it. The tech giant has shared a doodle in which children are seen planting trees. The beauty of animation is that as plants grow, so do people.

The video is as cute as it is thoughtful. Initially, the girl who plants the tree becomes an old woman along with him. Once it bears fruit, it gives a small seed to a new generation that follows its example: planting, watching it grow and sharing the fruits of that tree.

“This year’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how everyone can plant the seed for a brighter future, one sapling at a time!” Google wrote in a blog post.

The planet “continues to feed life and inspire wonder”

Google highlights that Earth, “the planet we call home continues to feed life” and generate wonder. What words are more accurate. Without a doubt, our stay here is thanks to the benefits that nature offers us.

That is why we must strive to preserve it and return “the favor.” The message is quite clear: pay for life with life, and what better way to do it than by planting trees. In this way, our planet breathes better.

“Today’s Doodle video shows a variety of trees that are planted within natural habitats, one of many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Like other organizations, the technology giant calls for reflection, that we look for friendly alternatives to our mother Earth. Small, but valuable acts destined “to take root and flourish into something beautiful.”

Earth Day is an opportunity to reflect on environmental degradation

