Technology giant Google’s plans to rent offices in the docklands of Dublin are yet to be finalized.

Google planned to locate about 2,000 employees in the offices in a seven-storey building on Cardiff Lane south of Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

Two months ago, Google announced that it was asking its employees to continue working from home until next summer because of the coronary virus pandemic.

Google employs 8,000 workers and contractors in Ireland.