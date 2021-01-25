Latest news

Google’s threat forces Australia to seek allies

By Brian Adam
Google has launched an ordeal in Australia. The tech titan threatened Friday to shut down his search engine in the country if he goes ahead with a plan that would force him and Facebook to negotiate payments to publishers and news networks. This indicates that the company’s influence has grown to a level where successfully resisting might require regulators around the world to come together.

The Canberra experiment has put Google in check. Since the legislators unveiled their proposal, last April, to fight against the takeover of the online advertising market by big technology, they have unleashed a series of countermeasures. The real danger for Google is that the Australian solution will be adopted elsewhere.

The company hyperbolically claims that the so-called media code “would put an end to the way Google works.” A handful of big names, such as the inventor of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee, have supported his claim that paying for content undermines a “fundamental principle” of the internet.

On Friday, local Google CEO Mel Silva expanded the argument with a ludicrous comparison between paying publishers for links and news snippets and getting paid at coffee shops for recommending them to a friend.

Despite the concessions obtained in Australia, Google tries to dictate a global model on its own terms. Last October, it pledged to spend $ 1 billion (800 million euros) over three years on news, which will appear in a separate mobile application called Google News Showcase. What may seem like a large number, however, represents only a small piece of even the small information business.

Now Google says it is prepared to exit a market in which it generated 4.3 billion Australian dollars (2.7 billion euros) of advertising revenue in 2019. It can take that bold position in part because its parent company, Alphabet, is valued at $ 1.3 trillion (€ 1.1 trillion) market, just shy of Australia’s annual GDP.

Canberra may be able to maintain its position, but it would be easier if other countries endorsed, or even emulated, its approach. If only for that, this battle shows that a coordinated response to such corporate dominance may be needed.

