GoPro Hero 9 Black is official: front and 5K color display, what a news!

A little less than a year after the launch of the GoPro HERO8 action camera, the American manufacturer has launched the new HERO 9 Black: a real leap in quality compared to its predecessor, according to many users who have already tried it, which could guarantee the brand a leading position in the sector.

Before calmly seeing all the news, let’s see for a moment list of updates both at the hardware level and at the design level:

Video: 5K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, 2.7K at 120fps, 1440p120, 1080p240 and more

20MP sensor (compared to 12MP of the predecessor)

New 1.4 ”color front display with real-time preview

Wider 2.27 ”rear touch screen with tactile zoom

1,720mAh rechargeable and removable battery and able to guarantee 30% longer life than HERO 8 Black, with improved performance even at low temperatures

Advanced tools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Acquisition and Acquisition Duration

HyperSmooth 3.0 + TimeWarp 3.0

SuperPhoto + HDR Timed Night Video

Webcam mode and 1080p live streaming

Voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages

3 microphones with advanced wind noise reduction

Larger speaker for improved audio reproduction

Removable lens cover

Water resistance up to 10 m

The main upgrade consists of 8MP more than the previous model, which allows the action cam to enable the full range of functions to record video in 5K and guarantee a much better HyperSmooth stabilization. Then you immediately notice the 1.4-inch color front display which replaces the monochrome panel to offer the user a preview in real time, facilitating every activity.

The size of the camera then increased and this may not please some faithful, but there is a reason for this increase: the battery is now larger and guarantees up to 30% more autonomy while recording video.

GoPro HERO9 Black is available starting today on the company’s official website and at several select retailers around the world, starting with retail price of 479.99 euros. There will also be the possibility to buy the action cam together with the annual GoPro subscription (from the price of 49.99 euros per year) which will also allow access to the streaming service dedicated to sportsmen.