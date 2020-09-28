Gorgona Hazard Analysis, The Outer Worlds Dlc

The announcement that Tim cain Y Leonard boyarsky they were going to co-direct an RPG after years working at different companies put the kind of expectations on The Outer Worlds that would intimidate any game. Gather the original creators of Fallout under the roof of Obsidian (studio responsible for New Vegas, for many the best installment of the FPS stage started by Bethesda) was like the return of a classic rock band to the stage. Of course, the analogy is twisted when that band does not have the rights to their greatest hits, so they must compose others that sound familiar, appeal to fans who know old songs by heart, but who also find their own identity so as not to leave with the sensation of listening to a tribute band that bases its career on imitation.

The result garnered rave reviews, sales, and even abundant Game of the Year nominations, although for some it did not end up outperforming previous studio efforts. In a generation where Fallout 4 simplified role-playing and Fallout 76 suffered a legendary concatenation of problems, The Outer Worlds excelled by emphasizing a sarcastic script and Dialog trees with significant branches, but it also showed that Obsidian independence —Before its acquisition by Microsoft— imposed certain limitations. The license was built from scratch on a narrative, artistic, playable and technical level, getting rid of many of the bugs that plagued the legacy engine in New Vegas, but requiring concentrating or in some cases spinning off ideas almost surgically to keep scale and budget in check. This resulted in a fairly moldable RPG, but also short, something to which Danger in Gorgona try to put a little remedy.

New link in the chain

The first and most important feature of Danger in Gorgona is that, unlike most expansions released months after the game they supplement, it is not intended as a direct continuation or adventure outside the core narrative. Although optional for obvious reasons, the study has implemented it as a new succession of intermediate missions that are unlocked automatically during the course of the main story. Specifically, after completing the part related to the planet Monarch, which has no specific order given the semi-open structure that the game adopts shortly after getting the Fallible (ship to travel through the system), although it does require some preparation given its greater difficulty compared to other accessible regions at the same time.

Once the «Free Monarch Radio» mission has been completed, the next trip to any destination is interrupted by a messenger who leaves a very peculiar correspondence on our ship: a box with a severed arm and a recording that urges us to travel to Gorgon, new large asteroid that appears on the map after installing the DLC. In the mansion located in one of the fragments that orbit around her she welcomes us Wilhelmina Ambrose, lonely and saddened young woman who takes advantage of our arrival to order the search for her mother’s diary in a facility abandoned by Space Bargain (company with severe influences and effects throughout the entire campaign). A simple starting point that, of course, gets complicated as soon as we enter the Gorgona itself.

The tone of anti-corporate black comedy that proliferates throughout the rest of the game makes this section quite predictable, but important despite its late appearance, and with a point somewhat more macabre than usual. The mysteries of the Ambrose family may not be so mysterious, but they are tied to the general background in a way that would make this sequence of missions one of the most relevant if it were included in the base game. With a approximate duration of 5 hours (plus an extra couple if we complete secondary tasks), the investigation is not limited to Gorgona and makes us travel both to already known planets and to new locations in other parts of the system, thus managing to link it better to the rest of the story and not remain as a simple lost fragment that is glued together at one corner.

This also means that our mates (Parvati, Vicar Max, Ellie, etc) they have new dialogues for the occasion, so even ignoring the implications of the story arc, the expansion serves to get to know them a bit better and see new dynamics based on the discoveries and dialogues with NPCs typical of the extra content. Similarly, the resolution of the conflict follows the trail of the rest of the subplots and add multiple screens to the final sequence of the main development to reflect our decisions and what they augur for the future of the galaxy. Because, how could it be otherwise, the revelations soon lead to ramifications where the player arbitrates and creates their own outcome based on what they consider best – or worse, if we like to see the world burn – and also what they allow. its attributes.

More of the same, with the good and the bad

Although largely unpopulated, and again brief if taken as its own product and not part of something larger, Gorgona does not fail to deliver good characters and dilemmas. The script is still the strong point of a game where Obsidian also introduces some flexibility when it comes to resolve some situations through stealth, locksmithing, or persuasion. The combat, of course, is practically inescapable during exploration, and that is where The Outer Worlds does not finish emerging. The replacement of Fallout VATS for the more active one tactical time dilation (which allows to slow down the action to scan weaknesses and benefit from other advantages for a few seconds) leaves the title more in the field of shooter-looter, although without the precision of games dedicated to that improvement loop and with an abundance of resources that somewhat trivializes upgrades and stores.

With enemies above level 30, a slightly higher rank than the final stretch of the main campaign, Danger in Gorgona requires either to be faced just before completing it or at least as long as we have sufficient command of your systems as if to overcome rivals with several levels above our character. Something that makes sense as post-launch content – players who finished it months ago can load the last save point and go straight – but over the course of a normal game, it ends up making the rest of the game even more trivial if their exploration it is ahead of other areas. Given that The Outer Worlds bases its appeal as much or more on narrative flexibility than on playable — particularly combat-oriented — it is perhaps not a serious problem, but something to consider during route planning.

On the other hand, although Gorgona’s breadth gives rise to the need to use the map for orientation along the paths that trace its plains – distributed at two heights with specific connections instead of open in all directions – and labyrinthine indoor facilities, the design is quite conventional and mainly provides aesthetic variations to what has already been seen during the main game. The same goes for enemies, ranging from recurring marauders —With a new variant, the colossi, sometimes accompanied by bots that regenerate your life– even recolored creatures to suit the local ecosystem. As a result, the result is solid and visually striking, but it doesn’t shake things up much and fits perhaps too literally as a corner that should always have been there.

Needless to say, there is nothing inherently wrong with it, as it is dedicated mostly to people who were left wanting more after finishing the initial version. But even within your creditworthiness, easy to miss some extra refinements (in performance, combat or management loot), more new weapons and enemies or even the introduction of a companion that later we could take adventures to the rest of the planets. We’ll see if the next expansion, dated 2021, decides to break the mold a bit more. For now we are still covering familiar ground, though, like the band of old glories that gathers for the tour commemorative, offers comfort to the most loyal public without the need to reinvent itself.

CONCLUSION Danger in Gorgon is an expansion that fits into the bulk of The Outer Worlds both narratively and playable, extending your experience without renewing it in a major way. This means that fans of the original game will enjoy it, although they will hardly find it necessary to purposely return to play half a dozen hours on their own. It does work better as a trigger to launch into a complete game, be it the umpteenth replay trying different options in its versatile system of dialogs and attributes, or playing it for the first time in the case of those who still have it pending. Some technical details – such as loading times that undermine fast travel – remain unpolished, and the looping and enhancement loop is not as fine-tuned as the other RPG elements, but Gorgona adds more packaging to a development that was short-lived. new difficulty peaks and also offers some extra reveals to enrich the world envisioned by Obsidian.

THE BEST The landscapes of Gorgona create striking and differentiated contrasts from the other planets.

The plot is well spun and complements the rest of the game. WORST Quite continuous, it does not implement substantial changes or additions.