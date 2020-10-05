Latest news

Government and NPHET divert and Level 3 to be implemented

By Brian Adam
0
9
Government and NPHET divert and Level 3 to be implemented
Government And Nphet Divert And Level 3 To Be Implemented

Must Read

5G News

4G and 5G networks are vulnerable due to their mix with old technologies

Abraham - 0
The deployment of 5G networks continues its course and in the market there are more and more mobile phones compatible with this technology. However, cybersecurity...
Read more
Android

WaIP: with this app you can download the wallpapers of the most popular mobiles

Abraham - 0
Apps to download wallpapers there are many. Some bring together internet backgrounds, others have their own exclusive ones and, in the case of the one that we...
Read more
Instagram

TikTok once again leads the list of the world’s most downloaded apps

Abraham - 0
TikTok is once again the most popular application on the planet. According to the latest Sensor Tower report, it is once again at the top...
Read more
Electronics

Tips and tricks to get a stronger and more stable WiFi signal at home

Abraham - 0
This year and possibly the next, our home is our refuge. We spend hours and hours indoors connected to the outside world thanks to WiFi,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

NPHET stated that Level 5 restrictions were the only opportunity to control the spread of the disease but Level 3 restrictions selected by the Government

Government and NPHET divert and Level 3 to be implemented

The Government is to reject NPHET advice and apply Level 3 rather than Level 5 restrictions in the entire state.

It was reported in the evening that the Government intends to bring the whole state up to Level 3 of the ‘Living With Covid’ plan and that a greater effort will be made to ensure that the restrictions are implemented.

Such a decision would divert the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

NPHET claimed that Level 5 restrictions were the only opportunity to bring the spread of the disease back under control, but Level 3 and some additional restrictions appear to be the Government’s choice.

The three heads of government met today with the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, to discuss NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation.

There will be a government meeting in the afternoon to bless the decision to reject the Level 5 recommendation, which was much delayed last night since last week ‘s NPHET was of the view that Level 3 restrictions did not need to be applied in the whole state.

Level 5 restrictions are the strictest restrictions in the ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan and their introduction would result in the re-emergence of intensive locking in the country. These restrictions are very similar to the restrictions in place in March and April except that schools would not be closed.

The Gaelic Athletic Association announced in the evening that all club games are still suspended. The decision was made by the GAA Management Committee this morning and the ban on club matches applies to all clubs in the country.

The championship is not yet finished in some counties.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday evening to discuss the continuing increase in the number of cases followed by a letter to Government recommending the introduction of the strictest restrictions.

Under Level 5 people would have to stay within five kilometers of home and all unnecessary business would be closed. Bring only service permitted for restaurants. No visitors would be allowed into the house, social events would be banned and no games would be allowed.

Schools and crèches would always be open.

977 new cases of the disease were confirmed by the Department of Health at the weekend, 613 cases on Saturday and 364 cases on Sunday.

Under Level 3, introduced in Down In Galway and Dublin, social and family events are already prohibited and only members of one family are allowed to be brought into the house.

People are forced to stay within their county except for essential journeys.

No more than 15 people are allowed to attend any outdoor arts or training event and indoor events, such as conferences, training courses or theater events, are not allowed at all.

While most sports games are not allowed at Level 3, exceptions are made for sport.

Community church services are only allowed online but the churches will be open to anyone who wishes to visit them in person.

Weddings and funerals are allowed but only 25 guests are allowed to get married.

Only 25 people are allowed to attend a funeral either.

Additional restrictions have also been introduced in Dublin and Donegal pubs and restaurants.

The no-food pubs are still closed in the capital but their counterparts have been allowed to remain open in Donegal as they have already been open. However, they are only allowed to provide a drink to outsiders. As much as Dublin, eating meals indoors in restaurants is banned in Donegal.

Related Articles

Latest news

518 new cases announced by the Department of Health and Level 3 restrictions to be implemented for three weeks

Brian Adam - 0
The Northern Department of Health confirmed 616 new cases of coronavirus earlier in the afternoon ...
Read more
5G News

4G and 5G networks are vulnerable due to their mix with old technologies

Abraham - 0
The deployment of 5G networks continues its course and in the market there are more and more mobile phones compatible with this technology. However, cybersecurity...
Read more
Android

WaIP: with this app you can download the wallpapers of the most popular mobiles

Abraham - 0
Apps to download wallpapers there are many. Some bring together internet backgrounds, others have their own exclusive ones and, in the case of the one that we...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©