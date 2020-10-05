Government and NPHET divert and Level 3 to be implemented

NPHET stated that Level 5 restrictions were the only opportunity to control the spread of the disease but Level 3 restrictions selected by the Government

The Government is to reject NPHET advice and apply Level 3 rather than Level 5 restrictions in the entire state.

It was reported in the evening that the Government intends to bring the whole state up to Level 3 of the ‘Living With Covid’ plan and that a greater effort will be made to ensure that the restrictions are implemented.

Such a decision would divert the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

NPHET claimed that Level 5 restrictions were the only opportunity to bring the spread of the disease back under control, but Level 3 and some additional restrictions appear to be the Government’s choice.

The three heads of government met today with the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, to discuss NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation.

There will be a government meeting in the afternoon to bless the decision to reject the Level 5 recommendation, which was much delayed last night since last week ‘s NPHET was of the view that Level 3 restrictions did not need to be applied in the whole state.

Level 5 restrictions are the strictest restrictions in the ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan and their introduction would result in the re-emergence of intensive locking in the country. These restrictions are very similar to the restrictions in place in March and April except that schools would not be closed.

The Gaelic Athletic Association announced in the evening that all club games are still suspended. The decision was made by the GAA Management Committee this morning and the ban on club matches applies to all clubs in the country.

The championship is not yet finished in some counties.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday evening to discuss the continuing increase in the number of cases followed by a letter to Government recommending the introduction of the strictest restrictions.

Under Level 5 people would have to stay within five kilometers of home and all unnecessary business would be closed. Bring only service permitted for restaurants. No visitors would be allowed into the house, social events would be banned and no games would be allowed.

Schools and crèches would always be open.

977 new cases of the disease were confirmed by the Department of Health at the weekend, 613 cases on Saturday and 364 cases on Sunday.

Under Level 3, introduced in Down In Galway and Dublin, social and family events are already prohibited and only members of one family are allowed to be brought into the house.

People are forced to stay within their county except for essential journeys.

No more than 15 people are allowed to attend any outdoor arts or training event and indoor events, such as conferences, training courses or theater events, are not allowed at all.

While most sports games are not allowed at Level 3, exceptions are made for sport.

Community church services are only allowed online but the churches will be open to anyone who wishes to visit them in person.

Weddings and funerals are allowed but only 25 guests are allowed to get married.

Only 25 people are allowed to attend a funeral either.

Additional restrictions have also been introduced in Dublin and Donegal pubs and restaurants.

The no-food pubs are still closed in the capital but their counterparts have been allowed to remain open in Donegal as they have already been open. However, they are only allowed to provide a drink to outsiders. As much as Dublin, eating meals indoors in restaurants is banned in Donegal.