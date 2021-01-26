Government discusses mandatory quarantine for certain people

- Advertisement -

The Government is to agree further restrictions on Covid-19 today, including compulsory quarantine for foreign nationals. The restrictions have already been agreed by the Government’s Covid-19 subcommittee.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that in order to protect the country from new variants of the coronavirus, some people who come over waves will be forced to spend a two-week quarantine period.

These are people who come to Ireland from South Africa and Brazil, or who cannot prove that they have tested negative for the Covid-19 test in the previous three days.

It is understood that the Government is also considering forcing everyone who comes to Ireland from abroad to quarantine at home for two weeks, as proposed by Sinn Féin, the Labor Party and the Social Democrats.

It is envisaged that Gardaí will be allowed to stop people at checkpoints close to airports and impose fines on anyone returning to Ireland or going abroad on holiday.

The Government has also already confirmed its intention to extend until 5 March the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, as has been done by the northern authorities.