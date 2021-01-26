Latest news

Government discusses mandatory quarantine for certain people

By Brian Adam
0
0
Dublin Airport
Government Discusses Mandatory Quarantine For Certain People.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dublin Airport

The Government is to agree further restrictions on Covid-19 today, including compulsory quarantine for foreign nationals. The restrictions have already been agreed by the Government’s Covid-19 subcommittee.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that in order to protect the country from new variants of the coronavirus, some people who come over waves will be forced to spend a two-week quarantine period.

These are people who come to Ireland from South Africa and Brazil, or who cannot prove that they have tested negative for the Covid-19 test in the previous three days.

It is understood that the Government is also considering forcing everyone who comes to Ireland from abroad to quarantine at home for two weeks, as proposed by Sinn Féin, the Labor Party and the Social Democrats.

It is envisaged that Gardaí will be allowed to stop people at checkpoints close to airports and impose fines on anyone returning to Ireland or going abroad on holiday.

The Government has also already confirmed its intention to extend until 5 March the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, as has been done by the northern authorities.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Colmcille’s Legacy to be discussed virtual at the Merriman Winter School this week

Brian Adam - 0
The place of the saint in the history and tradition of the people will be discussed and a wide range of topics relating to...
Read more
Latest news

The state provides information on the pandemic sporadically and relatively slowly – new research

Brian Adam - 0
A new report from DCU says the State has many lessons to learn about multilingual communication and crisis weather translation work The state provides information...
Read more
Latest news

Government to extend strict locking restrictions until 5 March

Brian Adam - 0
The Government will decide today to introduce stricter and stricter restrictions on travel The Government will decide today to keep the public health restrictions currently...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©