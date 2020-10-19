Government finalizes introduction of Level 5 containment plan

During the second intensive lock-in period, schools will remain open but people will be asked not to travel more than five kilometers from their home.

It is reported that the Government is about to announce Level 5 restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The evening will be announceda second period of intensive locking and the restrictions are expected to apply for six weeks, until the end of next month.

It is envisaged that travel restrictions will be imposed and that people will not be allowed to travel more than five kilometers from home, except in certain exceptions.

It is reported that the schools will be kept open and it is expected that GAA championships will be allowed.

Under Level 4 and Level 5 restrictions all unnecessary shops and businesses must close.

It is envisaged that business will be given time to prepare for the additional restrictions before they are implemented and that the restrictions will take effect on Wednesday or Thursday.

There was also talk of introducing a group or cavity system to ensure that people are not left out of life and companionship during the intensive lockout. Such a system was in place in New Zealand whereby the family of others would count as part of their own cradle or family – carers or the isolated.

NPHET called on the Government to implement Level 5 for six weeks. It is believed that some of the Government was concerned about the effect that such restrictions would have on the country’s economy.

It was expected that the whole country would be placed under Level 4 restrictions with some additional restrictions, but according to the latest reports, Level 5 is being discussed by the government ministers in the evening.

Under Level 5 pubs, cafes and restaurants would be allowed to remain open if they can provide a takeaway service but unlike Level 4, tables outside sixteen would not be permitted.

Be it Level 4 or 5, people will not be allowed to visit others in their homes or garden and no social gatherings will be allowed.

Under Level 5 restrictions no social event can be organized indoors or outdoors.

Under level 5, fitness and leisure centers and swimming pools would be closed and sports training would be banned. Under Level 4 outdoor training would be permitted but without any physical contact between players divided into groups 15.

No games or sporting events will be allowed but it is considered that exceptions may be made for sports, such as the GAA.

It may therefore be possible to start the hurling and football tournament next week.

Under levels 4 and 5, only six and 25 at a funeral are allowed at a wedding.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Housing is to introduce legislation to reinstate the ban on eviction while over-travel restrictions are in place.

The Government is concerned about the increase in calls from victims of domestic violence and the decline in calls about children with safety concerns during the first period of lock-ups.