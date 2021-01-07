Government plan for Leaving Certificate students thrown into disarray

- Advertisement -

ASTI urged its members earlier in the evening not to co-operate with the Government’s plan to open schools three days a week to Leaving Certificate students.

The Government has spent its plan to reopen the state ‘s post – primary schools three days a week for Leaving Certificate students.

The plan announced yesterday was strongly criticized.

The ASTI executive held an emergency meeting in the afternoon to discuss the Government’s decision on the return of Leaving Certificate students to school.

A statement following the meeting stated that the ASTI was very concerned about “the health and safety of students, teachers and other staff”.

The Government’s decision to end its plan means that Leaving Certificate students will be learning from home for the rest of this month.

The decision to close the schools on 31 January is due for review.

The Government’s plan was criticized by many – teachers, parents, students, special needs assistants and school leaders. The unions and principals, they said, were disappointed that they had not been consulted on the decision.

The Association of Secondary Teachers has asked Education Minister Norma Foley to reconsider the decision to bring Leaving Certificate students to school three days a week from next Monday.

61,000 students are taking the final post-primary examination this year. The Government said the National Public Health Emergency Team advised that the school was safe.

ASTI Secretary General Kieran Christie said the Education Minister had plenty of time between now and Monday to “make sense” as it was a “misguided” decision.

Christie said the “consultative” approach between all stakeholders to keep the schools open from last autumn had been severely damaged.

Colm O’Rourke, Principal of St. Patrick’s Classical School in Navan, said the decision was endangering the health of students and teachers.

He said the decision needed to be reversed, especially as the new highly contagious type of crown virus spreads widely.

He said the situation was “a mess” and that it was unlikely that many students would come to school. He said it was great to have teachers in a class with 30 students and telling the rest of the country to stay home.

Speaking to RTÉ this morning, Martin Marjoram, President of the Irish Teachers’ Union, said that the plan for Leaving Certificate students should be postponed to allow the matter to be discussed properly. He said he had never seen so many teachers approach him believing that this was an unwise plan and that they were putting themselves at risk by the decision. He considered that the plan had not been discussed with public health experts and that the decision would have fostered a lack of confidence in the school community.

The Labor party welcomed the Government’s decision this afternoon.