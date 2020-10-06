Government proposes deadline for plan for 20% of new recruits to the public service to be Irish speakers

It is not yet known whether there is any proposal among the Government’s amendments to include a strong provision in the language legislation which would ensure that there would be a statutory obligation to serve the people of the Gaeltacht in Irish.

It is reported that the Government is to recommend that a deadline be added to the objective in the language bill 20% of new recruits to the public service would be Irish speakers.

A political correspondent reported TG4 News, Sorcha Ní Riada, in the evening that 2030 is the deadline proposed by the Government which discussed the draft legislation today.

The lack of a deadline for the overarching 20% ​​recruitment target was the most criticized bill when the legislation was published at the end of last year.

Conradh na Gaeilge welcomed the reports in the evening that the Government is willing to set a deadline for the recruitment objective, but said that the wording of the amendment should be carefully considered before a decision is made on it.

Yes @Knock very happy to see this. This is very important in ensuring services to the public #Irish and #Gaeltacht. This is a claim we made during the general election & at # SEAS20 recently. ✅ The text of the amendment will of course be examined when it is published. 👇 https://t.co/TZJXrnfUXZ – Conradh na Gaeilge (@CnaG) October 6, 2020

It is reported that the Government is proposing eight amendments to the bill which will be before the Dáil on Thursday.

It is not yet known whether there is any suggestion among the amendments regarding including a strong provision in the bill which would ensure that public bodies would have a statutory duty to serve the people of the Gaeltacht in Irish.

One of the other major weaknesses of the bill was that it did not place a statutory obligation on any person or group to implement the national recruitment plan.

Once the plan had been drawn up by a new advisory committee, it would be laid before the government, laid before the Houses of the Oireachtas and published. But it was not clear that anyone had a statutory duty to implement it afterwards.

It is considered that the amendments need to address this issue in order for the bill to be credible as a piece of legislation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week that the government intends to make the language bill, which has been awaited for more than eight years, stronger before it is published.

The Taoiseach promised that the amendments would “strengthen” the bill.

It is intended that there will be a Dáil vote on the bill next week and that it will be forwarded to the Oireachtas Committee for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht thereafter.

The bill was due to be brought before the Dáil at the beginning of the year but the general election delayed matters.