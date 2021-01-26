Government to extend strict locking restrictions until 5 March

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Government will decide today to introduce stricter and stricter restrictions on travel

The Government will decide today to keep the public health restrictions currently in place until at least 5 March and will give its blessing to new travel restrictions.

Under the new arrangements, people coming to Ireland with no negative PCR test will have to go to quarantine for 14 days. People coming from Brazil and South Africa will have to do the same because of the new strains of the virus generated in those countries.

Measures agreed by the Government’s Covid-19 subcommittee last night include not issuing any short-term visas and imposing stricter sanctions on the five-kilometer travel limit to prevent people from going to airports to board unnecessary flights. There is also talk of being more diligent in asking passengers to fill in their forms about where they would be isolating and about making more checks close to the border.

Today’s government meeting is happening at a time when the number of cases of the disease in the community is declining very fast – 8-10% per day.

But there is still great concern about the high number of patients in hospitals and intensive care units.

Hospitals have 1,905 people with Covid-19 and 219 in intensive care units.

Professor Philip Nolan of NPHET said yesterday evening that by the end of next month it is likely that there will still be around 1,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals each day by the end of next month and that the number of patients in the ICU will be over 100 then.

There is also concern about the number of cases among people over the age of 75.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the new strains of the Covid-19 that are spreading will make the Government “tighter, tighter and more careful” about travel.

In addition, government ministers will re-discuss the definition of essential worker as part of the new travel restrictions on passengers entering Ireland by sea or air.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said a mandatory quarantine must be introduced for all passengers entering the country to ensure that no one comes here except for necessities.

It is now believed that the schools will be reopened gradually and that the special schools will open first and Leaving Certificate classes the second.

Meanwhile, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has warned the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that they must comply with the vaccine supply contracts they have entered into.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the vaccine will be made available to the third group in the Government’s vaccination program next month.

Under the Government ‘s Vaccine Distribution Strategy, the needle will be made available to people over the age of 70: 85 and over, 80-84, 75-79, 70-74.

People who are 85 or over will be the next recipient of the vaccine and will be given the GPs at their clinics.

Once AstraZeneca has received a license, that group will be started, although supply may be delayed.

Minister Donnelly said that a load of AstraZeneca vaccine would be coming to us in February, although it will be less than expected.

March is expected to be the worst to reduce the amount of this vaccine available in this country.

“Priority will be given to those in society who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 due to the limited supply of vaccines,” said the Minister.

The Health Service Executive is preparing an information campaign for the public so that everyone knows in advance where to find the needle, where and how to go after it.

The Department of Health announced last night that seven others who were infected with Covid-19 had died. 1,372 new cases of Covid-19 announced.

688 people with Covid-19 have died so far in January. The fortnightly rate of the disease is 766 cases per 100,000 people