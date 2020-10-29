Graham Geraghty was seriously ill in hospital

Graham Geraghty, a two-time All-Ireland Champion for Meath, has been living in Athboy for a long time and is a member of the Gaeltacht association Clann na nGael

Graham Geraghty, one of Meath’s football heroes, is reportedly seriously ill.

Geraghty is understood to have fallen ill while working on Tuesday night and was taken to hospital in Navan. He was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where he was due to be stabbed in the morning.

Geraghty has won the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship twice with Meath, first in 1996 and again in 1999, when he captained the team.

The strong starter was awarded two All Star awards and also achieved a reputation for playing for Ireland in the internationals against Australia.

Geraghty and his family have been living in Athboy for a long time and he spent time playing for Clann na nGael and played in the Gaeltacht Football Competition for them.

Many members of the GAA community have sent messages in the hope that the known player will recover.