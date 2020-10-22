Xiaomi has announced new products today, but has also stopped a bit to talk about its new graphene batteries that they have already begun to include in their mobiles, which offer numerous advantages. Among the new products we have a smart water filter, as well as a new smart switch.

Graphene batteries: what improvements will they bring to mobiles

Xiaomi has included graphene batteries in its mobiles for the first time with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. This terminal has a 4,500 mAh battery and a power of 120W load, being able to fill it completely in just 23 minutes. Furthermore, after 800 charge and discharge cycles, the battery capacity is maintained at more than one 90%. That means that even after a little over two years of use, the battery will still be almost like new.

Xiaomi spent some time testing different ways to implement graphene, but finally they opted for a two-dimensional laminar structure that makes a surface contact with the active material to form the complete electrode. The graphene electrons are highly delocalized within the battery, forming a better structure with higher conductivity.

With today’s graphite, the contact surface is smaller, and a larger surface is also needed to transmit electrons. Graphene, in turn, also conducts heat better, and helps prevent battery degradation by dissipating it better.

However, the manufacture and storage of graphene continue to present great difficulties. Looking ahead, Xiaomi claims to be preparing new and better batteries that further improve capacity and duration, not only making cell phone batteries better, but also improving the battery of a laptop or other mobile devices. our day to day, where we can even find external hard drives with batteries.

New smart tap

Xiaomi launched its first water purifier five years ago, and has become the leader in the online market for these types of products. Now, the company has launched two new models: the H400G and H600G. The latter is the most powerful, capable of drawing 1.58 liters of water per minute, taking 6 seconds to fill a glass. In addition, it incorporates a new way to use unfiltered water so as not to wear out the filters unnecessarily.

The reverse osmosis system now has six filters instead of four. It also has smart connectivity for the Xiaomi app, where we can see the status of the filters to know when to change them, as well as analyze the purity of the water or know the amount of water consumed. Its price is 1,899 yuan, about 240 euros, and it will be on sale on November 1.

New Mijia smart switch

Finally, Xiaomi has also launched a Mijia smart switch in two versions: one with one switch and the other with two. The price of these switches is 49 yuan (6.2 euros) for the one switch, and 59 yuan for the two (7.5 euros to change). They will be on sale on November 7.