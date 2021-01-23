Great concern about Covid-19 among people over 85

- Advertisement -

The latest statistics from the Health Protection Surveillance Center show that 1.4% of people over the age of 85 in the State contracted Covid-19 disease last week, the highest rate among any age group.

485 people have died with Covid-19 since the beginning of the month, according to the figures.

5% died in intensive care units, 40% died in hospital general wards and 55% elsewhere than in hospitals.

40% of those lost were over 85 years old.

The Health Service Executive said 1,923 Covid-19 patients, as well as 8,500 patients with other illnesses, were hospitalized nationwide yesterday.

210 of the Covid-19 patients were in intensive care units.