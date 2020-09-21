‘Great day’ for the Gaeltacht – € 15m plan launched to reopen Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair and the Seaview

A Dublin-based investment group plans to reopen two of the Gaeltacht’s best-known hotels

€ 15 million is to be spent on the purchase, refurbishment and reopening of two of the best known hotels in the Gaeltacht – Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair in Convent Plain and the Seaview Seaview Hotel in Bunbeg.

The development plan is expected to create 80 jobs.

The Seaview closed and the Gaoth Dobhair Hotel was taken over in early 2015. The Gaoth Dobhair Hotel closed following a failed attempt to sell it.

The revitalization of Bunbeg Limited, a subsidiary of Dublin – based investment firm Vesada Private, is set to redevelop the hotels, formerly run by the Boyle family of Gweedore.

The closure of the hotels was a major blow to the Donegal Gaeltacht and its reopening is expected to boost tourism and employment in the area.

The 28-bedroom Seaview Hotel and bar are expected to reopen next autumn. The ‘Seaview’ used to be a very popular nightclub but this is not planned as part of the redevelopment.

A self-catering luxury apartment, restaurant, bar and leisure and activity center are to be developed in the Gaoth Dobhair Hotel. It is expected to open in autumn 2022.

The hotel was very popular for weddings and other occasions in the area due to the beauty of its location and the size of the function rooms.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, who announced the investment plan today, said it was a “great day” for Gweedore.

“The beautiful views from the hotels, overlooking the islands and Eddie’s Boat, were a key factor in the decision to invest in them.

“Donegal has been left short of too long. We appreciate the beauty of the place and realize that we welcome visitors to the area. This investment means we will be able to give more people a taste of that welcome and that beauty, people who come and stay here to take advantage of these new facilities, ”said Pearse Doherty.

The Vesada company has been discussing the investment plan with the TD for the past year and a half. Des Connolly from Vesada said that he hoped that the development of the hotels in Bunbeg and Gaoth Dobhair would give “new vitality” and that it would succeed in showing visitors the “magic” of the Gaeltacht area.