Latest news

‘Great day’ for the Gaeltacht – € 15m plan launched to reopen Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair and the Seaview

By Brian Adam
0
0
'Great day' for the Gaeltacht - € 15m plan launched to reopen Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair and the Seaview
'great Day' For The Gaeltacht € 15m Plan Launched

Must Read

Tech News

Hacker attack on Luxottica: production and logistics stopped

Brian Adam - 0
A serious hacker attack paralyzed Luxottica this morning. According to reports from ANSA, the production and logistics plants in Agordo and Sedico have...
Read more
Android

The presentation of the OnePlus 8T confirmed: the mobile will see the light in mid-October

Brian Adam - 0
After months of rumors, after leaked photos and technical details, OnePlus has confirmed the presentation date of its next mobile: The OnePlus...
Read more
Tech News

Official: OnePlus 8T will be officially launched on October 14th

Brian Adam - 0
After weeks of rumors and rumors, OnePlus has finally confirmed that the new OnePlus 8T will be officially launched on October 14th during an...
Read more
Apps

With this launcher you can customize your Android iOS 14 style

Brian Adam - 0
While iOS users are changing the icons of the iPhone to personalize it to the maximum, in the last hours the icons...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A Dublin-based investment group plans to reopen two of the Gaeltacht’s best-known hotels

'Great day' for the Gaeltacht - € 15m plan launched to reopen Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair and the Seaview

€ 15 million is to be spent on the purchase, refurbishment and reopening of two of the best known hotels in the Gaeltacht – Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair in Convent Plain and the Seaview Seaview Hotel in Bunbeg.

The development plan is expected to create 80 jobs.

The Seaview closed and the Gaoth Dobhair Hotel was taken over in early 2015. The Gaoth Dobhair Hotel closed following a failed attempt to sell it.

The revitalization of Bunbeg Limited, a subsidiary of Dublin – based investment firm Vesada Private, is set to redevelop the hotels, formerly run by the Boyle family of Gweedore.

Facebook / Abandoned Misadventures

The closure of the hotels was a major blow to the Donegal Gaeltacht and its reopening is expected to boost tourism and employment in the area.

The 28-bedroom Seaview Hotel and bar are expected to reopen next autumn. The ‘Seaview’ used to be a very popular nightclub but this is not planned as part of the redevelopment.

A self-catering luxury apartment, restaurant, bar and leisure and activity center are to be developed in the Gaoth Dobhair Hotel. It is expected to open in autumn 2022.

Facebook / Abandoned Misadventures

The hotel was very popular for weddings and other occasions in the area due to the beauty of its location and the size of the function rooms.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, who announced the investment plan today, said it was a “great day” for Gweedore.

“The beautiful views from the hotels, overlooking the islands and Eddie’s Boat, were a key factor in the decision to invest in them.

“Donegal has been left short of too long. We appreciate the beauty of the place and realize that we welcome visitors to the area. This investment means we will be able to give more people a taste of that welcome and that beauty, people who come and stay here to take advantage of these new facilities, ”said Pearse Doherty.

The Vesada company has been discussing the investment plan with the TD for the past year and a half. Des Connolly from Vesada said that he hoped that the development of the hotels in Bunbeg and Gaoth Dobhair would give “new vitality” and that it would succeed in showing visitors the “magic” of the Gaeltacht area.

Facebook / Abandoned Misadventures

Related Articles

Latest news

It is a sign of ‘disdain’ that an Oireachtas committee has a non – Irish speaking chair

Brian Adam - 0
Former chairman of Oireachtas committee says it is 'incredible' that people from the Gaeltacht will not be able to conduct their business in Irish...
Read more
Latest news

Branson is late for packed SPAC vehicle party

Brian Adam - 0
With the launch of a SPAC investment vehicle, Richard Branson is the latest corporate celebrity to jump on the bandwagon. After a...
Read more
Community

Killer whales attack numerous boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the video

Brian Adam - 0
According to authorities, groups of killer whales attacked boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the area between Spain and Morocco. In one particular case,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©