‘Great to watch a historic event’ – Keane ‘s family happy to have their case discussed in Westminster

The Keane family, who are fighting for permission to put Irish on their mother ‘s memorial stone in England, say that every Irishman has the right to have their language respected.

Margaret Keane’s family have said they are “extremely grateful” that their case about the Irish language was discussed in Westminster this afternoon.

The Keane family have appealed in the ecclesiastical courts in England against a decision that they were not allowed to put a statement in Irish only on their mother ‘s gravestone.

MP Conor McGinn raised the case of the Keane family in the House of Commons today.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, Margaret Keane’s daughter, Bernadette, said it was great to see the case discussed in Westminster.

“The whole family is forever grateful for the wonderful support we have received from the Irish community in all walks of life. It was great to watch a historic event in Parliament today as MP Conor McGinn raises the issue. We appreciated the appeal and the ecclesiastical court process being discussed there.

Bernadette said the family realized the story was not just about her mother’s slab.

“We are well aware that this is not just about our family but the rights of all Irish people to have their language and identity respected and treated fairly. We thank everyone who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in challenging prejudice. ”

Margaret Keane, an Irish woman, died in Coventry in 2018 but a judge in an English ecclesiastical court rejected a petition that the statement ‘In our hearts forever’ be placed in Irish only on Keane’s memorial.

However, Judge Stephen Eyre ruled in the ecclesiastical court ruling that there was a “danger” that the statement would be accepted in Irish only as “a motto of some sort”Or as a“ political statement ”, because, in his view,“ the passion and emotions associated with the use of Irish ”.

The Keane family has appealed to the most senior diocesan court in England and a memorial slab has not yet been placed on Margaret Keane ‘s grave, more than two years after her death.

The Keane family have spent over £ 2,000 on the case to date and the appeal would involve additional costs but Conor McGinn said he had received good news in that regard and the Church of England had said it would pay. they for the costs of the appeal.