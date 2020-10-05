Green Party adopts resolution for ’emergency plan’ for the Gaeltacht

Over 90% of party members voted in favor of the resolution to introduce new measures to halt the ‘serious’ decline of the Gaeltacht

A new resolution on an ’emergency’ plan for the Gaeltacht was adopted at the Green Party’s annual conference at the weekend.

A large majority, over 90% of the members who voted, supported a resolution to introduce new measures to halt the “serious” decline of the Gaeltacht and to “resist a further decline in the Irish language in the Gaeltacht areas where she still speaks ”.

151 members were in favor of the new resolution for the Gaeltacht, 12 were against it and six abstained from voting.

Speaking to Tuairisc.ie, Green Party Gaeltacht and Irish language spokesman Peadar Kavanagh said the resolution recognized “the challenges” facing the Gaeltacht community.

“This resolution is a reinforcement of the current policy and the challenge we now face is to speak to the people of the Gaeltacht and come up with measures that would make a significant difference to the Irish language community and the living Irish language.”

Kavanagh said that any plan without the involvement of the Gaeltacht community itself was worthless.

A resolution on a new policy to promote bilingualism on goods sold in Ireland was also adopted at the annual Green Party Conference, held online for the first time by Covid-19.

136 members, or 77%, voted in favor of the resolution on bilingual packaging of goods sold in Ireland. 39 voted against and nine abstained.

Last year Coiste Oireachtais na Gaeilge published a report which called for the Government to publicly acknowledge that there is a crisis in the Gaeltacht.

Although various experts have said that there is a language crisis in the Gaeltacht and although the last census showed that there was a great decline in the language in the Gaeltacht, various Gaeltacht ministers have refused to admit that such a thing exists.

According to state policy and the Department of the Gaeltacht, overseen by Catherine Martin, deputy leader of the Green Party, no emergency plan is required for the Gaeltacht and existing policies are adequate.

When she was in opposition, Minister Martin said that a new emergency plan was needed to tackle the crisis in the Gaeltacht, but she has changed that message since she was appointed to the government and Martin now comments on the language crisis “in the areas”. Weakest Gaeltacht ”.

According to the experts, the crisis is due to the danger of Irish as a community language even in the strongest Gaeltacht areas.