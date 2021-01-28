Grimes and the ‘lullaby’ with AI for X Æ A-XII Musk: you can have it on Android

- Advertisement -

Are you looking for a song to sleep, relax or concentrate? There may be good news for you. Indeed, a very special personalized “lullaby” has arrived on Android.

In particular, according to what is reported by PhoneArena and Engadget, the Canadian singer Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, has collaborated with the well-known Endel application to create a composition that uses her creations and artificial intelligence to try to make people relax or fall asleep. It can also be used to concentrate. In other words, the partnership between Endel and Grimes has given life to “AI Lullaby”, a “song” that you can listen to in a reduced and non-personalized version using the player above.

The more attentive among you will surely remember this collaboration, as it had already been announced in 2020. However, in that case “AI Lullaby” was only made available for iOS users, which by the way now is not more have the ability to access it. Well, now the “song” is available in the Android version of the official Endel e application will remain accessible until March 23, 2021.

We remind you that artificial intelligence is able to modify the “song” depending on various factors, from the time you listen to it up to the weather. In short, in simple terms it is possible to define “AI Lullaby” as a “personalized song”, designed to be listened to in moments of relaxation, before going to sleep or when you need more concentration.

Apparently, “AI Lullaby” he also managed to make X Æ A-XII sleep, son of Grimes and Elon Musk.