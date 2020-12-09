Group up and have multiple conversations in the same video conference with Wonder

Establishing a videoconference right now is an extremely simple process with dozens of alternatives available. However, in general all services offer the same experience, differing in the process to follow to establish communication. Therefore, we want to present you a very interesting one where you can talk in several groups within the same videoconference.

Its name is Wonder and its purpose is to create a more natural experience, allowing guests to gather within the room.

A video conference where you can talk with whoever you want

When we create a video conference from Meet or Zoom, for example, we will always be meeting with the group of guests. In this sense, the conversation takes place in a group, in a general way, making individual communication impossible. This is useful depending on the type of meeting we want to have and in the case of Wonder you can create meetings where everyone interacts with each other.

This video conferencing service offers a mechanism whereby guests can join, leave, and join groups. In this way, if you want the members of the meeting to interact with each other, you can easily achieve it.

To use the service, you will first have to sign up with your email, Facebook or Google account. Then, you will go to the creation of the room where you will only have the name with which you will identify yourself inside. Then share the link of the room and share it with the rest of your guests.

Each person is represented in the room by the image of their camera within a circle. Now, it will only be a matter of dragging your circle to the place where the guests you want to talk to are, and that’s it. If you want a conversation with everyone, then it will be a matter of grouping in some area of ​​the room and that’s it.

The service also has a chat box where you can talk to everyone or someone in particular. Likewise, you can change the background of the room to give it a much friendlier appearance. Screen sharing and password security function is also available.

Wonder is a fairly complete videoconference service where you can have a natural conversation experience that is different from the rest of the options.

To prove it, follow this link.

