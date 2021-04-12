web
Tech News

GTC 2021: Nvidia introduces new system on chip

auto nvidia.jpg
auto nvidia.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Credits: Reuters
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

At the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2021, the company has presented a novel system-on-chip for autonomous cars. Its name is Drive Atlan and it is a processor with next generation GPU architecture that will be implemented in the 2025 models.

Similarly, Drive Atlan comes with new ARM CPU cores. As well as a BlueField data processing unit, which will help complete chip workloads. Specifically, the processes related to artificial intelligence necessary to enable the automatic systems of cars. In this regard, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang expressed:

“Our new Atlan is truly a technical marvel, merging all of Nvidia’s strengths in BlueField’s artificial intelligence, automotive, robotics, security, and secure data centers to deliver secure, self-driving fleets. The transportation industry needs a computing platform that it can rely on for decades. The investment in software is too immense to repeat it in each car ”.

Drive Atlan will be able to execute more than 1,000 billion operations per second

Atlan’s technology will allow it to execute more than 1,000 trillion operations per second. About three times more than Orin can do, the chip that will arrive with the company’s vehicles in 2022.

Chip Drive Atlas
Credits: Nvidia

Indeed, the 2025 models will come with greater power and the possibility of improving through software updates via OTA (Over The Air, for its acronym in English). To do this, Atlan will use “the same APIs, CUDA and TensorRT libraries” that it uses in existing Drive chips.

Volvo will use Orin in its next vehicles

Among other announcements, Nvidia said Drive Orin would be used in upcoming cars from the Swedish brand Volvo. In fact, this one will be presented next year in the XC90 model. Its function will be to guarantee the data processing of the LiDAR and Vision sensor.

Volvo XC90 gray color

That functionality complements the car’s core operations, namely power management and driver assistance. Together they will guarantee a good operation of the vehicle.

Nvidia introduced a new Hyperion platform

In addition to Drive Atlas, the company introduced Drive Hyperion 8. It is an update aimed at its “AI supercomputer on wheels”, which drives the development of Level 4 or highly automated autonomous vehicles.

Render of a vehicle
Credits: Nvidia

This includes two Orin SoC DRIVE, responsible for processing the “data from 12 exterior cameras, three interior cameras, nine radars and a LiDAR sensor”.

With these announcements, Nvidia makes clear its intention to optimize the driving system of its vehicles, while facilitating the path to autonomy. At the moment, we can only wait to see how much they will improve their cars.

Read also:

Great Wall plans to launch hydrogen-powered vehicle

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: the brand’s new folding smartphone could arrive very soon

Things will be slightly different for Samsung this year, as the Galaxy S21 series will not be followed by the Galaxy Note 21....
Read more
Gaming

NVIDIA will give away several RTX 3090s during its GTC 21 conference

Scheduled for Today April 12 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time), NVIDIA will share its GPU news with advances in artificial intelligence, data centers,...
Read more
Tech News

Anyone can block your WhatsApp account simply by knowing your phone number

Facebook's problems do not stop growing. This time it is a security hole found last weekend in the popular messaging service WhatsApp. ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.