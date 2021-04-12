GTC 2021: Nvidia introduces new system on chip

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

At the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2021, the company has presented a novel system-on-chip for autonomous cars. Its name is Drive Atlan and it is a processor with next generation GPU architecture that will be implemented in the 2025 models.

Similarly, Drive Atlan comes with new ARM CPU cores. As well as a BlueField data processing unit, which will help complete chip workloads. Specifically, the processes related to artificial intelligence necessary to enable the automatic systems of cars. In this regard, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang expressed:

“Our new Atlan is truly a technical marvel, merging all of Nvidia’s strengths in BlueField’s artificial intelligence, automotive, robotics, security, and secure data centers to deliver secure, self-driving fleets. The transportation industry needs a computing platform that it can rely on for decades. The investment in software is too immense to repeat it in each car ”.

Drive Atlan will be able to execute more than 1,000 billion operations per second

Atlan’s technology will allow it to execute more than 1,000 trillion operations per second. About three times more than Orin can do, the chip that will arrive with the company’s vehicles in 2022.

Indeed, the 2025 models will come with greater power and the possibility of improving through software updates via OTA (Over The Air, for its acronym in English). To do this, Atlan will use “the same APIs, CUDA and TensorRT libraries” that it uses in existing Drive chips.

Volvo will use Orin in its next vehicles

Among other announcements, Nvidia said Drive Orin would be used in upcoming cars from the Swedish brand Volvo. In fact, this one will be presented next year in the XC90 model. Its function will be to guarantee the data processing of the LiDAR and Vision sensor.

That functionality complements the car’s core operations, namely power management and driver assistance. Together they will guarantee a good operation of the vehicle.

Nvidia introduced a new Hyperion platform

In addition to Drive Atlas, the company introduced Drive Hyperion 8. It is an update aimed at its “AI supercomputer on wheels”, which drives the development of Level 4 or highly automated autonomous vehicles.

This includes two Orin SoC DRIVE, responsible for processing the “data from 12 exterior cameras, three interior cameras, nine radars and a LiDAR sensor”.

With these announcements, Nvidia makes clear its intention to optimize the driving system of its vehicles, while facilitating the path to autonomy. At the moment, we can only wait to see how much they will improve their cars.

Read also:

Great Wall plans to launch hydrogen-powered vehicle

.