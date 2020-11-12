Guide: How to reserve iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Mini?

Tech News

For all the users hoping to get their hands on the latest Apple iPhones, this is a guide to pre-ordering the iPhone 12 and helping them get the newest devices in the least amount of time possible. Thousands of Apple fans are expected to place their orders tomorrow morning at 5:00 am PDT (Oct 16) for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, and time plays a critical role, making a huge difference in terms of when you will receive your device (and the blue edition is sure to be in high demand). So ready or not, here we go. Presale iPhone 12 Pro 10/16

Presale iPhone 12 Pro Max on 6/11

Prepare your account:

Add products as favorites:

Check your status within the update program

accessories

Availability and shipping dates for iPhone 12 pre-orders:

Initial pre-orders will be starting tomorrow, October 16 at 5:00 am PDT (Apple’s local time zone in Cupertino); 14:00 pm for Spain and 07:00 am for Mexico; reserves will be for models; iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, be sure to keep these schedules in mind.

IPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be officially available for preorder tomorrow in 30 countries including: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan , Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and the United States Virgin Islands .

The second release will see the iPhone Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available for pre-order on Friday, November 6 at 5 a.m. PDT (two weeks later) at the aforementioned locations as well.

You can check the price list of the entire iPhone 12 line for both Spain as for Mexico.

Please note that certain carriers will provide exclusive “special offer” prices on all iPhone 12 models, this does not apply to all countries.

Verify that your account with Apple is up to date. To do this, you can go to Apple.com or open the Apple Store application and confirm your credit card details as well as the default shipping address, from personal experience this step plays an important role in having a short delivery date. Check and validate that your data is current and valid in your account. If it has been a while since your last purchase, we recommend that you reconfirm your payment method or other details in advance. Depending on demand and stocks of the new iPhone 12 models, a delay of a few moments may be reflected in your pre-order and could affect your shipping date.