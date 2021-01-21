Guide to the strangest stars of our Universe

The Universe is a place full of mystery, emptiness, galaxies, planets and stars. Today it is precisely these that we want to talk to you about, the stars. We know that they are fundamental, from certain points of view, for the emergence of life, as happened with the Earth.

Others, on the other hand, due to their peculiarities, could never host life or simply do not have the necessary means to do so. It’s not just planets that are strange within the Universe, stars can be too. And we are ready to prove it to you.

PSR J0002 + 6216, the fastest star

We don’t know where the star named PSR J0002 + 6216 is headed, but we do know that it is moving to this mysterious destination very quickly. The star, in fact, is moving at the absolute speed (the measure of how much space is covered in a certain time) of 1,130 kilometers per second. Enough to cover from Earth to the Moon in six minutes.

There are some of these “hyper-fast” stars on the run into the Milky Way, but few with origins as clear as J0002. It’s a pulsar, a type of neutron star rapidly spinning: the collapsed core of a massive star after it became a supernova (we talked about it in detail in our special). The supernova was so powerful that it chased the star and blasted it away across the galaxy at very high speed.

HD 140283, the oldest star of all

HD 140283 is indeed a very special star. She is old, incredibly old, almost like the Universe itself. HD 140283 is in fact also called “the star Methuselah”. We know the universe is about 13.8 billion years old and based on Hubble’s measurements of its brightness in 2013, HD 140283 appeared to be around 14.5 billion years old.

There is, however, a margin of error of 800 million years: this means that, if the calculations are correct, it could easily still be the oldest star in the cosmos. If the age were confirmed at 14.5 billion years, however, we would have to revise our understanding of the Universe.

With an iron level 250 times lower than the Sun it is between the stars of the population II closest to Earth and is studied by astronomers for its great radial speed and very high age.

KIC 8462852, the hypothetical alien structure

All enthusiasts will surely know KIC 8462852, also called Tabby’s Star. Discovered by the astronomer Tabetha Boyajian of Yale University, the celestial body exhibited a very unusual behavior of an increase and decrease in brightness. The fluctuations are not of the regular type that would be expected from orbiting planets or a variable star. These dips in brightness, in fact, are apparently random, with periods of light and darkness (up to 22%) that last for varying amounts of time.

Researchers believe the most plausible explanation is the presence of a cloud of disintegrated comets in an elliptical orbit around the star. The SETI Institute began on October 19, 2015 to point satellite dishes at the star to search for radio emissions from intelligent extraterrestrial life, but the first two weeks of research they gave negative results. The alien megastructure option, more commonly considered a Dyson sphere, appears unlikely.

EPIC 204376071, the other star even stranger

If you thought KIC 8462852 was fascinating, wait until you hear about EPIC 204376071. In 2019, astronomers reported something that blocked the light of this star – just 440 light-years away – up to 80% for a whole day.

The celestial body suddenly darkened, peaked at 80 percent, and then came back to light up again, more slowly, probably because something passed in front of the star.

The question you are now asking yourself is: what? The closest match for the light curve found would be to be found in an inclined ring system in orbit around the star; however, it would have had to be very large and the model didn’t quite fit the insiders’ calculations. Astronomers are taking multiple measurements of the star to try to figure out if something is orbiting around it.

In short, undoubtedly it is a very unusual event for a star, so unusual that it makes all similar events (like that of Tabby’s Star, for example) pale.

HD 101065, the heaviest star

This star is truly amazing. It is called HD 101065, or Przybylski’s Star; belongs to a class, called “stars Ap“, whose light pulsates very quickly. Yet the star itself has a very slow rotation: HD 101065 rotates only once every 188 years. This could be due to unusual chemistry, which can be found, in particular, in Ap stars. However, HD 101065 has chemistry like no case ever found; it has low amounts of iron and nickel, but high amounts of heavy elements such as strontium, cesium, uranium and neodymium. In addition, it appears to have a high level of elements called actinides, the only star in which they were found (until now).

These are the heavy elements, all radioactive, which have a short duration in the star. All this, however, is quite disconcerting, for one simple reason: due to their short “half-life” they should not be recognized by astronomers as heavy elements, because they should now be “dead” and untraceable. The best explanation given about the star so far is that these actinides are there decayed form of super heavy elements still unknown and long sought after, which are speculated to exist somewhere out there in the Universe.