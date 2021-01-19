Guidelines on how to run courses during the pandemic in preparation for summer colleges

- Advertisement -

Roinn na Gaeltachta says that they hope that the Irish language courses will be run in the Gaeltacht this summer

The Department of the Gaeltacht is currently preparing guidelines to assist Gaeltacht summer colleges in running courses this summer should they be approved.

One of the possibilities being explored is that colleges would be allowed to run courses but with fewer students attending and fewer students being retained by housewives.

It is considered that even if the summer colleges are allowed to run courses this year, they may have accommodation difficulties in the event of housewives being suspicious of student retention.

Housewives would also expect to receive compensation if fewer than normal numbers of students were allowed and special preparations were required.

The Department says it is not yet possible to be sure whether things will be able to proceed “in the normal way” this year but says that health advisers are preparing special Covid-19 guidelines to help college students – teachers, students and housewives, where courses may be allowed to run this year.

The summer courses were canceled last year throughout the Gaeltacht as a result of the pandemic and, although people are already registering for the 2021 courses, summer college participants are awaiting advice from the Department.

A meeting was held between the Department’s advisers and the college community last month and Roinn na Gaeltachta hopes that the guidelines will be published “in the coming weeks”.

“The Department recognizes that it is extremely challenging for the Gaeltacht colleges as they look to plan ahead for the year ahead, especially as COVID-19 is constantly changing and indeed deteriorating with some A spokesperson from the Department said.

It was stated that the Department employed health and safety advisers to assist the summer colleges with their preparations. The guidelines being prepared will ensure that the approach to summer colleges is “fully in line” with the Government’s five-level plan to tackle Covid-19. The guidelines will take into account the various restrictions and health advice in place in relation to education, travel, events, accommodation and visitors.

“Representatives will be given the opportunity to have an input once draft guidelines have been prepared. This work is ongoing and we hope to finalize this process in the coming weeks so that the colleges can have certainty as they plan for the coming year, ”said a spokesperson for the Department.

Over 26,000 students normally attend Gaeltacht summer colleges each year and 700 families provide accommodation for the colleges.

€ 4.7 million was paid to summer colleges and housewives last year to compensate for the cancellation.

The Department says it hopes to have courses this summer but that colleges should use the supports provided by the Government in the meantime.

“The Department hopes that things will proceed safely this summer but it is not possible to be certain at this stage whether or not things will continue in the normal way this year due to COVID-19. ”

The summer college industry is estimated to be worth € 50 million to Gaeltacht areas throughout the country.