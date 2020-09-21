Tech News

Hacker attack on Luxottica: production and logistics stopped

By Brian Adam
A serious hacker attack paralyzed Luxottica this morning. According to reports from ANSA, the production and logistics plants in Agordo and Sedico have been shut down for a few hours due to a hacker attack. The company invited employees to stay at home via an SMS in which it talks about “serious IT problems”.

It is not clear what kind of attack this is: according to many it could be a ransomware that would have taken computer systems hostage, demanding the payment of a ransom, but local newspapers such as Il Gazzettino speak of aintrusion into computer systems that would have started yesterday, Sunday 20 September, and which has not yet been completely resolved by the managers of the IT department.

The operated who should have started the second shift remained at home, while for the third the situation will be assessed directly in the afternoon.

The attack is far less severe than the one that paralyzed Baltimore last year. However, it is undeniable that in recent times there has been an increase in ransomware attacks, even in hospitals. Emblematic is the case of the Dusseldorf hospital, where the first death from ransomware was recorded last week after an attack paralyzed a clinic.

