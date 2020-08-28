Tech NewsComputingCybersecurity

Hackers can break into an organization in as little as 30 minutes

By Brian Adam
0
8
Hackers can break into an organization in as little as 30 minutes
Hackers Can Break Into An Organization In As Little As

Must Read

Game Reviews

Windbound Review: An adventure inspired by Rime and Zelda The Wind Waker

Brian Adam - 0
Inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Rime, Windbound is a particular rogue-like in which to face the sea currents wind down....
Read more
Android

OnePlus Clover: the new entry range of OnePlus will arrive with 6,000mAh and Snapdragon 460, according to Android Central

Brian Adam - 0
Rumors about a new entry-level device from OnePlus have been on the table for a long time. According to Android Central, this new model...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a peephole that you will control with your mobile for only 20 euros

Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, these types of devices have proliferated that we can install on the doors of our houses and that allow us...
Read more
Computing

Hackers can break into an organization in as little as 30 minutes

Brian Adam - 0
New research from Positive Technologies has shed light on how easy it is for hackers to breach organizations' local networks by exploiting known software...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New research from Positive Technologies has shed light on how easy it is for hackers to breach organizations’ local networks by exploiting known software vulnerabilities.

To compile your new corporate information systems penetration test report, the firm’s experts conducted “external pentests” on organizations in the finance, IT, fuel and energy, government, hospitality, entertainment and telecommunications industries.

Achieved 93% of organizations tested

In your tests, Positive Technologies was able to access the local network to 93 percent of the organizations tested, being the maximum number of penetration vectors detected in a single company. In addition, in one in six companies tested, it found traces of previous attacks such as web traces at the perimeter of the network, malicious links on official sites or valid credentials in public data dumps, indicating that the infrastructure may have already been infiltrated. by hackers.

The firm’s experts also found that penetration of a local network it usually takes between 30 minutes and 10 days. However, in most cases, the complexity of the attack was low, which means the attack was well within the capabilities of even a hacker with basic skills.

Penetration tests

Business security vulnerabilities Unsplash

Research Positive Technologies also found that brute force attacks were an effective way to crack credentials when launching attacks on web applications in 68 percent of companies in which his team performed “external pentests”.

If an attacker can successfully force the password for at least one domain account, he can detect identifiers for other users by downloading the offline address book that contains all the email addresses of a company’s employees. In fact, in one of the proven organizations, the firm’s pentesters obtained more than 9,000 email addresses using this method.

Positive Technologies Research and Analysis Director Ekaterina Kilyusheva provided more information on how organizations can conduct their own penetration testing in a press release, saying:

“Web applications are the most vulnerable component at the network edge. In 77 percent of cases, the penetration vectors implied insufficient protection of the web applications. To ensure protection, companies should conduct web application security assessments regularly. Penetration testing is performed as a “black box” analysis without access to the source code, which means that companies can leave blind spots to some problems that might not be detected with this method. Therefore, companies should use a more extensive testing method such as source code analysis (white box). For proactive security, it is recommended to use a web application firewall to avoid exploiting vulnerabilities, even those that have yet to be detected. “

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Windbound Review: An adventure inspired by Rime and Zelda The Wind Waker

Brian Adam - 0
Inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Rime, Windbound is a particular rogue-like in which to face the sea currents wind down....
Read more
Android

OnePlus Clover: the new entry range of OnePlus will arrive with 6,000mAh and Snapdragon 460, according to Android Central

Brian Adam - 0
Rumors about a new entry-level device from OnePlus have been on the table for a long time. According to Android Central, this new model...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a peephole that you will control with your mobile for only 20 euros

Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, these types of devices have proliferated that we can install on the doors of our houses and that allow us...
Read more
Mobile

Xiaomi already has the under-screen camera ready: it wants to mass-produce it in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
In the summer of 2019 both OPPO and Xiaomi showed the world their prototype cameras under the screen. The fever to end up with...
Read more
Apple

They filter the presentation dates of the new iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

Brian Adam - 0
Apple confirmed last month that iPhone 12 this year they would be launched outside their normal period, which is usually in September and will...
Read more
Apple

This iOS function makes the leap to Windows: the system will automatically delete the applications that we do not use

Brian Adam - 0
There is no perfect operating system. They all have notable points, an aspect that can be beneficial if they serve as inspiration to another...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©