Haggling with Tiffany can be expensive for LVMH

By Brian Adam
September 11: the day that nineteen years ago changed a generation

Not a purely scientific or technological topic, but still of an important impact and that we feel obliged to remember even after almost twenty...
From record heat to sub-zero temperatures in two days: what's up in the US?

California is not the only federal state with red skies due to the fires in the coastal area of ​​San Francisco: even in Colorado,...
Huawei working on a new smartphone very similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Do you remember the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha smartphone, the first shown at many tech events with a "surround screen" and that the company...
US elections, Microsoft safe: Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers are already in action

According to a new report from Microsoft, organizations and individuals involved in the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden would have been...
Bernard Arnault is regretting wanting to buy $ 16 billion worth of jewelry. But his attempt to haggle over the prepaid price LVMH negotiated for Tiffany could backfire. He has delayed buying, blaming dubious French concerns about a trade war with the US Even if he achieves a lower price, his tactics risk pushing away future targets.

Try to escape his offer of $ 135 per share. He says he cannot complete it before the stipulated deadline, November 24, because the French government asked for it to be delayed until January 6, due to the threat of US tariffs. Tiffany, already upset by the slowness of LVMH in seeking EU competition approval, is going to file a lawsuit to force it to go ahead on the original terms.

Arnault’s reluctance is understandable. Pricing was already expensive before Covid, and the terms allow LVMH to walk away if the regulatory process is not complete on Nov. 24. But the request from Paris, which came in a letter dated August 31, does not seem like a strict order. And it wasn’t shown to Tiffany until Tuesday, indicating that LVMH kept her out of a crucial piece of information.

The French group may still be ahead. The outcome of a lawsuit is never certain. Shareholders can pressure Tiffany to accept a lower price, rather than risk the deal falling and its stock returning to its pre-offer level, less than $ 100. Tiffany fell 6.48% on Wednesday in the stock market, to about $ 110, suggesting investors think a deal is still possible.

But even if Arnault gets a discount, his reputation will suffer. LVMH’s expansion depends in part on its ability to persuade fashion houses and luxury entrepreneurs that it will be a responsible custodian of their brands. He has already stepped on calluses with his failed hostile attempt to control Hermès. The Tiffany saga will only make smaller rivals like Moncler or the familiar Prada more cautious with Arnault’s hug.

