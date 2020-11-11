Halide Mark II takes iPhone photography to the next level

Developers of powerful camera apps for iPhone Halide and Specter have announced their latest project: Halide Mark II that will take iPhone photography to the next level.

This is a completely new iPhone photography app that takes technology from Halide Y Specter and combines it with its own set of new features.

Halide Mark II includes a completely new interface that combines powerful features with intuitive gestures and a focus on ease of use. In addition, it is free for any user who has paid for version 1 of Halide.

One of the main features of the application Halide Mark II is its new Coverage option, which allows users to take photos with Apple’s processing features including Deep fusion Y Smart HDR, while also taking a RAW image in case you want to do some additional post processing:

The Mark II is the first camera to capture both classic RAW and computational photos in one burst with a feature we call Coverage. Now you can take amazing photos that take advantage of all the advanced photography of the latest iPhones, while having a RAW in your back pocket in case you think you can do better. We create Coverage via software-based bracketing, which unfortunately leaves a fraction of a second lag between RAW and processed images. Since this could confuse casual photographers, we left Coverage off by default. You can enable it in “Capture Settings”.

Halide Mark II also bring a new feature called Instant RAW which makes it easy to edit RAW images at the correct levels. Instant RAW uses 17-step processing to intelligently develop your file. “It is optimized differently for different types of iPhones; enhance details and color; and above all, it is neutral, ”says Halide.

Instant RAW can function as a middle ground between a completely raw RAW and a fully processed JPEG. In a world where the built-in camera has its own filters, Instant RAW is a “No Filter” module. You can use and share the result directly or use it as a starting point for editing, just like ProRAW.

The announcement of Halide Mark II with new RAW features comes after Apple announced its format ProRAW for images of iPhone 12 Pro.