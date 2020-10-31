Halloween in the world: this is how the holiday is celebrated in the countries of the globe

Today is October 31st and in many parts of the world it means only one thing: Halloween. The party has seen its popularity increase exponentially over the course of time, among adults and especially children, most likely due to the elements that distinguish it: “fear” and sweets.

However, Halloween is not just a day of eating treats and watching horror movies, but sees its roots in ancient times, as it derives from ancient religious festivals and rituals. How, then, is this event celebrated in the various parts of the world?

Latin America: Día de los Muertos

In Mexico, Latin America and Spain, the day of the dead, which takes place on November 2, is commemorated with a three-day celebration that begins on the evening of October 31. The celebration is created to honor the dead who – according to the stories – return to their earthly homes on Halloween.

Many families they build an altar for the dead in their homes to honor deceased relatives and decorate it with candy, flowers, photographs, and with the deceased’s favorite food and drink.

Often, a wash basin and towel are left out so the spirit can wash up before indulging in the party.

Candles and incense are burned to help the deceased find their way home. Finally, on November 2 relatives gather around the tomb to have a picnic and remember the sweet and beautiful moments spent with the deceased.

Ireland: the place of origin of Halloween

Well yes, many believe that the party was created in the United States, but they are wrong: it is Ireland, according to the vast majority of experts, the place of origin of Halloween. The day, in fact, corresponds to Samhain, the Celtic New Year, dating back to the sixth century BC or even earlier. In rural areas of Ireland today, bonfires are lit as in Celtic times, and all over the country children dress up in costume and ask “trick or treat“in their neighborhoods, after which most people go to parties with neighbors and friends.

A traditional food consumed on Halloween in the country is barmbrack, a kind of fruit cake capable of predicting – according to folklore – the future. Inside are placed various objects: if a ring is found it means that the person will get married soon; a piece of straw means a prosperous year is coming; a stick means an unhappy marriage … and so on. The party we know today, in fact, was brought to North America with the first Irish immigrants (as we have already told you about).

South Korea: Chuseok

Chuseok is a Korean festival that contains two of our important holidays: August 15th and the day of the dead. On this day, family members gather to share food and stories and to thank their ancestors.

This year falls on October 1, but the day before and the day after is also still celebrated. On the morning of Chuseok day, family members gather in their homes to hold commemorative ceremonies called “charye“in honor of their ancestors, where dishes are prepared as an offering to the dead. Another traditional custom is the”seongmyo“, a visit to the tombs performed to show respect and appreciation to the ancestors of the family. During the seongmyo, family members remove the weeds that have grown around the tombstones and pay homage to the deceased.

It is worth mentioning that Chuseok is also a celebration of the harvest and abundance. This day, in fact, is made joyful by various entertainments and popular games. Obviously, when it comes to abundance, food cannot be missing: one of the most loved during this period is the songpyeon, small glutinous rice dumplings stuffed with various ingredients (sesame seeds, honey, mung beans, cinnamon, pine nuts, walnuts and much more).

Bolivia: the Ñatitas

The feast of Ñatitas is a traditional rite of Bolivia, held every 8 November as a form of gratitude and respect for the dead. The party has a very strange custom – from our point of view: worship one or more human skulls.

These skulls may be the remains of relatives that are passed down from generation to generation, but even the bones of strangers extracted from forgotten graves in a cemetery.

On this day the inhabitants honor the skulls with large parties, filled with food and entertainment for all tastes, but also with Catholic masses.

Tradition says that ñatitas (skulls) protect families who take in their remains: they help their businesses thrive, take care of homes, take care of the health of their owners, help find a partner and protect from spirits malignant. With all these advantages, who will ever have a skull (most likely of a stranger) in the house?

Different parts of Asia: Hungry Ghost Festival

In some areas of East Asia, people believe that the gates of the underworld are open and restless spirits begin to wander to the world during the seventh month of the Chinese calendar, which coincides with the autumn harvest. Throughout the month, Buddhists and Taoists appease these spirits and honor their deceased ancestors by burning food and money to feed the ghosts.

The month’s festivities culminate in the Hungry Ghost Festival, which begins with a parade and ends with families sending floating lanterns on the water. The farther the lantern goes before it burns, the better their luck will be over the next year. Even today, some people avoid leaving the house at night during these days, for fear that ghosts will haunt them.

Not just money and food!Relatives of the deceased, during the Hungry Ghost Festival, printing replicas on paper of anything they believe their relatives might want in the afterlife, from watches to luxury villas and sports cars.

These ghosts are believed to be the ancestors of those who forgot to pay their respects after death, or those who have never been given a farewell ritual. They have a long, thin neck like a needle because they were not fed by their family.

Live performances are held in some countries and everyone is invited to participate; the first row of seats is always empty as that is where ghosts sit. The shows also always take place at night and at high volume as the sound is believed to attract ghosts.