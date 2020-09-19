Halo Band: Amazon’s wearable that makes people talk

Amazon enters the wearable sector with a straight leg with a product that is already causing discussion. It will be called Band, it will be a smart bracelet with rather basic functions, without a screen but with a whole series of sensors and the combination with a program, Halo, which will provide a more or less complete screening of the user’s lifestyle and ideal weight. With a choice that has already created more than a controversy, the company tries to carve out a space of its own in an already widely occupied and competitive world, with a series of question marks and perplexities that will accompany the release of the product and its marketing and will decide, in some way, the future fate.

Bracelet and app

Halo Band consists of two main tools, the Band, a watch-sensor to put on the wrist, and Amazon Halo, the proprietary application that allows the wearable to work. Band, in fact, is just a fabric strap with a module mounted on its top that must remain in contact with the skin. Inside the module there are all the sensors with which the device will make its measurements: these will be constantly synchronized with the app and will provide the user with all the results he needs. Band will collect pretty basic information and measurements, already present in most of the competing devices, we talk about calories consumed, sleep monitoring, activity level. The focus, according to Amazon, will be all about lifestyle: In fact, Halo will take the measurement data to trace a real user profile, providing him with useful tips to improve his quality of life. A pioneering goal with which the company tries to differentiate itself from competitors, covering its shortcomings with something that had not yet been seen in the world of wearables.

“Invisible” functions

Band does not want to be a smartwatch in the strictest sense of the word. From an aesthetic point of view, only a highly customizable bracelet remains, which offers no visible measurement on the wrist and does not even allow you to check the time. It lives only as an external meter for Halo, which for all intents and purposes we can consider the real beating heart of the entire project. The meter, in fact, has no GPS or Wi-Fi and does not interface with anything except the app; the sensors inside are numerous: accelerometer, temperature meter, heart meter, two microphones with small button to turn them off, a led indicator and a bluetooth sensor to communicate with the smartphone to which it will be paired. The straps will be numerous and interchangeable, while the module will have a battery that will last at least a week and will be water resistant. In addition to the aforementioned classic measurements, there are two functions with which the Halo app will build the user’s profile and “condition” their lifestyle: voice recording and 3D scanning of the body.

Body and voice

To allow Halo to give his advice as accurately as possible it will be necessary, during the creation of his profile, to remain in underwear and use the camera of his smartphone to build a real 3D map of your body, taking at least four photos from different angles. The images will be processed to estimate the body fat index and to create a 3D model that adheres to reality as closely as possible, considered essential by Amazon to give advice on health conditions and to help users improve. Through the Band’s microphones, however, Halo will record the user’s basic tone of voice, which he will use during his measurements to provide information on mood: the meter, in practice, will use his microphones to record – with frequency and modalities that are not completely understandable – vocal fragments that will be used to understand if the user is cheerful or sad, if he is tired or energetic, if he is bored or hopeful, giving advice and exercises aimed at changing or improving his mood.

A virtual coach

Halo and his Band will focus in all respects on the user’s all-round lifestyle, on his state of health and on the psycho-physical one. In Amazon’s objectives, artificial intelligence will be able to process the data in the best possible way to guide the user towards true personal improvement. Thanks to the collaboration with numerous commercial partners, the data will be used to propose advice, guided tours or exercises to intervene on the points that the measurements will have captured as the most critical. Not a cold and aseptic measurement, not a complete monitoring of one’s physical activities, but a real coach who follows the user step by step in his personal self-improvement path. If other devices address those already physically active in some way, Halo targets the “normal” user, mostly sedentary, who will be guided in a slow path of change. Hence the choice not to offer detailed measurements, not to automatically recognize any type of activity other than simple walking or running and to give only a weekly (and not daily) report of the activities carried out.

Costs and exit

Amazon Halo and its Band are not on sale for now but are available as a trial by invitation only, pending a definitive marketing yet without a precise date. What is certain, for now, is the price of the device, $ 99 and that of the monthly subscription to use Halo to its fullest potential, which will be of $ 3.99. Halo can also be used without a subscription, but only in its basic form, to have access to its more sophisticated functions it will be necessary to subscribe: it will be necessary to understand if the audience that Amazon has decided to contact will be willing to make a subscription of this type. and if it is really worth doing so to be able to enjoy the functions of the product. The account with which Halo will be used will in any case be distinct from the Amazon one, with the promise that all data collected, including photos and voice recordings, will be used only for measurements and processing and then deleted.

So many doubts

There are many doubts around the new path taken by Amazon. It was only a matter of time before Bezos studied a solution to enter a market where the company’s absence had been felt for too long. They did it with an undoubtedly original project, aimed at a transversally unprecedented target and for this different from the classic one to which the usual owners of wearable devices turn. A bold strategy and a device that wants to radically break away from the competition both in terms of aesthetics and as a total user experience. The main problem is the habits of the typical users of these devices: those who usually use them will be far from a product that offers nothing technologically advanced and that does not have some of the basic functions of the cheapest meters. The more casual audience, which Halo Band aims at, may also be frightened by the high price – complete with an additional subscription – and a underlying philosophy in some ways questionable and far from being a scientifically valid tool or really useful for its purpose.

So many perplexities

Against the background of all this also the aforementioned problems of privacy and use of sensitive data: albeit with all the guarantees of the case, you will have to deal with a product that constantly records the user’s voice and storing her photos without clothes to build her 3D models. Amazon has made it clear that the files will be deleted as soon as processing is finished, but how will they be used and how will they be shared with the partners the company will work with to build its advice and incentive system? All legitimate doubts to which a certain danger is added on the way in which this program made to measure for users will burden those already psychologically fragile or with physical or nutrition problems. Only the real field test of the product will tell us if Amazon’s goals will be achieved and the “technological gaps” filled by a truly new concept of programs for the health and well-being of users. A bet to be won, yet another for the American company.