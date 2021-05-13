Handwriting Enables Faster Communication Speeds, Study Finds

We live in a fully digital age, where computers, phones, and other smart devices have left the practice of handwriting behind. However, a recently published study indicates that seemingly displaced handwriting enables “faster communication speeds.”

To come up with these results, the scientists developed an intracortical brain computer interface (BCI). This allowed to decode the movements of the hand through the neuronal activity of the motor cortex of a certain person.

Handwriting is translated in real time for more effective communication

Such is the effectiveness of this technology, which translates the texts originated by the movement of our hands in real time. All this, “using a recurrent neural network decoding approach”.

“With this BCI, our study participant, whose hand was paralyzed by a spinal cord injury, achieved typing speeds of 90 characters per minute with a raw accuracy of 94.1% online and an accuracy greater than 99% offline. line with a general purpose autocorrect ”, explained in the report.

Handwriting strengthens the capacity of our brains

As simple as it may seem, the study suggests that this practice enhances the brain-computer relationship. And, it contributes in a positive way to the recovery of people with brain damage and who have problems moving parts of the body such as their hands, for example.

The results of the experiment were quite satisfactory, because the writings thrown by the participant -115 characters per minute- “are comparable to the typical writing speeds of smartphones,” according to the study. Certainly applied to people of similar ages.

In this sense, we are facing a method that can help improve the ability of speech and mobility of people with paralysis, beyond the use of motor therapies. This is working in a different way the motor of our bodies: the brain.

