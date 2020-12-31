Happy after the most difficult year: the cast of “Hoy” receives 2021 in Acapulco

- Advertisement -

After a particularly difficult year, the ‘Hoy’ team welcomes 2021 with a celebration in Acapulco. Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza, Andrea Escalona and Andrea Rodríguez shared from social networks how they consent to welcome the new year.

From his official Instagram account, Galilea shared with his followers the luxurious outdoor banquet that he enjoyed with his colleagues and friends. With patterned lenses, a Animal Print and a black hat that protects her from the sun, the host of ‘Hoy’ let us see the spectacular view of the sea.

The host Andrea Escalona posed smiling next to Raúl Araiza, both wearing outfits ad hoc to the tropical climate. “They don’t know what it tastes like because I don’t know what it is,” said the smiling driver to Galilea while enjoying a piece of meat. The host also shared a video with the show’s producer, Andrea Rodríguez. They both wished a “Happy New Year” to the followers of Galilee.

“Celebrating pre new year”, they announce. “Many thanks to Acapulquito already Gali “, thanked the producer Andrea Rodríguez,” Happy 2021 “, she wished. The celebration was joined by María Aguilar, Paulina Rodríguez, families and couples of the drivers. Raúl Araiza shared a photo where the team of Today posed with their families and friends at the foot of the pool.

The other elements of the program did not attend the celebration. Although Andrea Legarreta was also seen vacationing in the port of Guerrero. The host recently surprised her five million followers with a series of photographs where she posed with an orange bikini.

Parallel, the morning entertainment show Today aired the last show of the year. After a dynamic to predict the scandals that will occur during 2021, such as a possible wedding of Chiquis Rivera and a possible crisis in the life of Luis Miguel, the hosts of the program shared their best wishes for the audience and appreciated the lessons learned from such a difficult year.

“We will leave this united and with great faith,” said Galilea in a round of thanks. “Thank you all, it was a tough year, with many tests,” recalled Andrea Legarreta. Who also wished all the viewers good health.

“I want to thank you for having had the best mother in the world for 34 years,” said Andrea Escalona. The driver then rang a bell while shouting “Raintig, raiting, raiting!”, In a ritual to pay tribute to her mother Magda Rodríguez.

The program ended with a tribute to the producer of Today who passed away in November of this year. “We love you very much, thank you so much”, Galilea Montijo dedicated a few words to Magda’s memory. Jorge ‘El Burro’ van Rankin also dedicated a few words to the people of the production team who passed away this year and to their families.

Recently, The program was involved in a controversy for not having transmitted the news of the sensitive death of the composer Armando Manzanero on December 28. The show was pre-recorded and therefore did not pay an appropriate tribute to the acclaimed musician.

In social networks there were many comments against the television show. Many users considered it “rude” that the program did not immediately express its condolences with a wide coverage such as that made by the Ajusco television channel. Thus, the program produced by Andrea Rodríguez missed one of the most important coverage of the year, leaving its audience without the content it deserved.

