Harley-Davidson Serial 1: the electric bike of the well-known brand has been made official

The company dedicated to the production of electric bicycles Serial 1 Cycle Company, has teamed up with the well-known American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson to launch its first product in the electric bicycle market. The first product line of the new company will arrive in the spring of 2021.

Starting from its name ‘Serial Number One’, which is the nickname of the oldest known Harley-Davidson motorcycle, this Serial 1 Cycle Company has managed to combine in this product the development capacity of Harley-Davidson and its experience. and capacity in the eBicycle sector (electric bicycles).

Four different models

Serial 1 MOSH / CTY

The most basic model of Harley-Davidson ebikes, built in aluminum weighs21.9 kg. The motor has a power of 250 W and reaches up to 25 kilometers / hour. It has a battery of 529 Wh that according to the brand gives a range of between 56 and 167 kilometers.

Serial 1 RUSH / CTY Step thru

The engine of this model also reaches 25 km / h. It has a luggage rack and the total weight is 27 kg. The maximum autonomy is 145 kilometers. In addition, the RUSH / CTY Step thru has a small 1.5 inch TFT screen and resolution of 240 x 240 pixels that allows you to select the driving mode, see the speed or check the battery level among other information. It is available in Gloss White, Gilded Denim, Matte Black and Gloss Midnight Black.

Serial 1 RUSH / CTY

The 250-watt motor, with a maximum assist speed of 32 km / h. It also adds the TFT screen to consult data. a RUSH / CTY Speed ​​has a 706 Wh battery, with which they promise a range of between 56 and 185 kilometers. It is available in Matte Vapor Silver, Gloss Burst Orange, Matte Black and Gloss Midnight Black finishes.

Serial 1 RUSH / CTY Speed

The most premium model and it is also the most expensive. Its maximum speed is 45 kilometers / hour also includes the screen. Built in aluminum and weighs 26.8 kg. It has a 706 Wh battery with which they promise a range of between 40 and 185 kilometers. It is available in Gloss IRIS Silver Lead Gray, Matte black and Gloss Pearl Egret White finishes.

Harley-Davidson Serial 1 Price and Availability

Harley davidson

These Harley-Davidson can be purchased from 2021. If you consult their website, they already allow you to book in presale Prices are as follows:

Serial 1 MOSH / CTY : Available for 3,499 euros, starting in spring 2021.

Serial 1 RUSH / CTY Step-Thru : Starting at 4,599 euros, available for spring 2021.

RUSH / CTY : Available 4,699 euros, from spring 2021.

Serial 1 RUSH / CTYSpeed : Available 5,199 euros, starting in the summer of 2021.

