HarmonyOS 2.0 beta is now available for 5 phones and tablets

Huawei presented HarmonyOS 2.0 at its 2020 Developers Conference The Chinese giant today officially announced the launch of HarmonyOS 2.0 beta, the developer beta of the new ROM. According to Wang Chenglu, chairman of Huawei’s consumer software department, this year companies like Midea, Joyoung, Boss Electronics, and Puffin Technology have launched products that run on the operating system. Huawei’s goal is to reach more than 100 million devices from more than 40 major brands by 2021. HarmonyOS was originally conceived for the Internet of Things, with the idea of ​​running on devices such as televisions, refrigerators, cars and other devices with screens . A Now, developers can apply to participate in the beta for free. However, it is open only to the Mate 40 series and the Huawei P40 series, as well as the MatePad Pro tablet:

Huawei P40 (5G Dual SIM) – model number ANA-AN00

Huawei P40 Pro – model number ELS-AN00

Huawei Mate 30 – model number TAS-AL00

Huawei Mate 30 (5G) – model number TAS- AN00

Huawei Mate 30 Pro – model number LIO-AL00

Huawei Mate 30 Pro (5G) – model number LIO-AN00

Huawei MatePad – model number MRX-AL19

Huawei MatePad (5G) – model number MRX-W09

Huawei MatePad (WiFi) – model number MRX-AN19.

Starting today, December 16, Huawei will offer developers two ways to get beta on devices:

Developers can use the remote simulator in Huawei DevEco Studio by downloading the Beta3 version of DevEco Studio 2.0 from the official HarmonyOS website.

Or they can use the exclusive OTA update to update their device.

First, they need to register and when approved, they will receive the official Huawei Public Beta invitation email. The company adds that we can expect smartphones to work with HarmonyOS in 2021. You can get more details about the program on Huawei’s developer website.