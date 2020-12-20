Entertainment

Harsh statements by a famous actress about Tom Cruise for the audio against his team: “He is an abusive person”

By Brian Adam
0
0
5cdhl2kxrrqvd7dshakv6jsihy.jpg
5cdhl2kxrrqvd7dshakv6jsihy.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

10 grandes innovaciones tecnológicas surgidas en 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Vía Pixabay Si bien es cierto que la pandemia del COVID-19 nos tomó por sorpresa hasta el punto de volverse un escenario de...
Read more
How to?

How to activate WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone with …

Brian Adam - 0
00Dark mode lets you use your favorite apps more comfortably in low-light environments. Thanks to him, decreases eye fatigue caused by the continued...
Read more
Apps

The best apps to create Christmas greetings and postcards

Brian Adam - 0
This year many Christmas family gatherings will not be able to be held in person and it will be necessary to resort to making...
Read more
Apps

This is how Google’s ‘adaptive sound’ works: when the mobile sounds better automatically

Brian Adam - 0
With the December update of the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G came an important novelty: adaptive or adaptive sound. We...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Actress Leah Remini reacted to celebrity praise for him Tom Cruise’s rage attack on several workers on his team for breaking anticovid protocols on the set of “Mission Impossible” in London.

While many stars have come to Cruise’s defense following the leaked footage of the actor berating various members of the crew for violating safety guidelines, Remini believes his outburst was orchestrated by “publicity.”

In a post on the anti-Scientology blog The Underground Bunker, Remini, one of the religious organization’s most prominent defectors and critics, described the movie megastar as a “abusive person ”.

“He doesn’t care about the families on his team; all this is for publicity “Remini wrote. “Tom doesn’t believe in family values. I’d bet he had this spiel written for him and his Scientology assistant record and publish it. Hearing a wealthy actor with enormous power address his team in this way is a sign of weakness. “, sentenced the actress.

“He seems to think that Hollywood is incapable of making movies without his help. Saying such a thing indicates the divine figure that Tom thinks he is, and what Scientology makes him believe he is, ”continued Remini in his text against the actor. “The reality is that anyone who is working in Hollywood today works under strict anticovid guidelines. Anyone who is working knows it ”. And he sentenced: “Tom Cruise doesn’t dictate how movies are made, even if he seems to think so. “

Remini went on to state that what is heard on the audio reveals Cruise’s “true personality.” “He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, have received it on a small level, and have been reported similar abuse by his ex-girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. Remini wrote. “This is the real Tom.”

And he encouraged those who praised his behavior to reconsider the power dynamics at play: “This is not just a guy in the middle of a public place confronting someone for not wearing a mask. This is the damn Tom Cruise exercising his power and threatening and degrading his workers. “

The “Top Gun” star has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to enforce strict social distancing rules during filming, which takes place in Britain, and exploded with fury afterward. of seeing two members of the film crew standing too close to each other in front of a computer monitor.

Cruise, 58, was very upset that all his efforts to keep filming during the pandemic could be at risk. “We are not canceling this damn movie. It is understood?”, Says the actor shouting in an extract of the audio that was delivered to The Sun newspaper by an employee of the production.

At another point, the star tells them: “I worry about you, but if you are not going to help me, you are out. Agree? Do you see that rod? How many meters is that? ”, Referring to the anticovid measures that he himself took care of establishing in the locations to avoid contagion in the cast and the production team.

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you sons of bitches. I never want to see him again. It is understood? If I see it again, you’re fucked up and fired”, The actor is heard in the midst of his anger.

Fifty staff members at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, in the south-east of England, were stunned by the actor’s outburst of anger.

The latest installment of the franchise, “Mission Impossible 7”, has already been hit by a series of delays as a result of the pandemic. Twelve people on the set in Italy tested positive in February when the coronavirus outbreak began.

Production resumed in the UK two weeks ago, and Cruise has personally tried to make sure there are no further delays. He has been photographed wearing a mask on set and is constantly on the lookout for violators.

Even paid $ 500,000 out of pocket for a cruise so the cast and crew are protected during the filming days in Norway.

Cruise reportedly lashed out at the team a second time, as news of the first incident made international headlines, and five staff members have since left production, according to The Sun.

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

Cinco años sin “En familia con Chabelo”: el señor Aguilera y el Mago Frank comparten sus memorias del programa más duradero de la televisión...

Brian Adam - 0
El 20 de diciembre de 2015 marcó el fin de una era para Xavier López Rodríguez, pues tras 47 años al aire, el...
Read more
Entertainment

Mick Jagger gifted his young girlfriend Melanie Hamrick a mansion for Christmas

Brian Adam - 0
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger recently bought a mansion in South Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 33...
Read more
Entertainment

Tunden to Tenoch Huerta on Twitter after resurfacing a meme in which he joked about the lethality of COVID-19: “It’s fartingly deadly”

Brian Adam - 0
This Sunday, a publication of the actor reappeared on Twitter Tenoch Huerta which sparked the outrage of thousands of users. In the message,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©