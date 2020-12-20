Harsh statements by a famous actress about Tom Cruise for the audio against his team: “He is an abusive person”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Actress Leah Remini reacted to celebrity praise for him Tom Cruise’s rage attack on several workers on his team for breaking anticovid protocols on the set of “Mission Impossible” in London.

While many stars have come to Cruise’s defense following the leaked footage of the actor berating various members of the crew for violating safety guidelines, Remini believes his outburst was orchestrated by “publicity.”

In a post on the anti-Scientology blog The Underground Bunker, Remini, one of the religious organization’s most prominent defectors and critics, described the movie megastar as a “abusive person ”.

“He doesn’t care about the families on his team; all this is for publicity “Remini wrote. “Tom doesn’t believe in family values. I’d bet he had this spiel written for him and his Scientology assistant record and publish it. Hearing a wealthy actor with enormous power address his team in this way is a sign of weakness. “, sentenced the actress.

“He seems to think that Hollywood is incapable of making movies without his help. Saying such a thing indicates the divine figure that Tom thinks he is, and what Scientology makes him believe he is, ”continued Remini in his text against the actor. “The reality is that anyone who is working in Hollywood today works under strict anticovid guidelines. Anyone who is working knows it ”. And he sentenced: “Tom Cruise doesn’t dictate how movies are made, even if he seems to think so. “

Remini went on to state that what is heard on the audio reveals Cruise’s “true personality.” “He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, have received it on a small level, and have been reported similar abuse by his ex-girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. Remini wrote. “This is the real Tom.”

And he encouraged those who praised his behavior to reconsider the power dynamics at play: “This is not just a guy in the middle of a public place confronting someone for not wearing a mask. This is the damn Tom Cruise exercising his power and threatening and degrading his workers. “

The “Top Gun” star has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to enforce strict social distancing rules during filming, which takes place in Britain, and exploded with fury afterward. of seeing two members of the film crew standing too close to each other in front of a computer monitor.

Cruise, 58, was very upset that all his efforts to keep filming during the pandemic could be at risk. “We are not canceling this damn movie. It is understood?”, Says the actor shouting in an extract of the audio that was delivered to The Sun newspaper by an employee of the production.

At another point, the star tells them: “I worry about you, but if you are not going to help me, you are out. Agree? Do you see that rod? How many meters is that? ”, Referring to the anticovid measures that he himself took care of establishing in the locations to avoid contagion in the cast and the production team.

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you sons of bitches. I never want to see him again. It is understood? If I see it again, you’re fucked up and fired”, The actor is heard in the midst of his anger.

Fifty staff members at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, in the south-east of England, were stunned by the actor’s outburst of anger.

The latest installment of the franchise, “Mission Impossible 7”, has already been hit by a series of delays as a result of the pandemic. Twelve people on the set in Italy tested positive in February when the coronavirus outbreak began.

Production resumed in the UK two weeks ago, and Cruise has personally tried to make sure there are no further delays. He has been photographed wearing a mask on set and is constantly on the lookout for violators.

Even paid $ 500,000 out of pocket for a cruise so the cast and crew are protected during the filming days in Norway.

Cruise reportedly lashed out at the team a second time, as news of the first incident made international headlines, and five staff members have since left production, according to The Sun.

|